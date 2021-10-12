How to make your bathroom sparkling clean in MINUTES: Mum shares simple tricks to make your bathtub look brand new using household products

A mum who's known for sharing cleaning videos online has revealed her tips to make your bathtub look sparkling clean.

Mum-of-two Carolina McCauley, from Perth, shared the helpful hacks in her latest TikTok video and used baking soda, vinegar, dish soap and soft sponges.

Within 18 hours the short video was viewed more than 27,000 times and social media users praised Carolina for sharing her insight.

Scroll down for video

In the clip, she began by soaking three towels in vinegar to place over the faucets and remove any unwanted germs. Next, she poured baking soda down the drain followed by a cup of vinegar to clear the drain of any soup scum

In the clip, she began by soaking three towels in vinegar to place over the faucets and remove any unwanted germs and grime.

Next, she poured baking soda down the drain followed by a cup of vinegar to clear the drain of any soup scum or build-up.

Vinegar is a common natural product used to kill bacteria and disinfect surfaces as it's made from acetic acid.

Baking soda causes dirt and grease to dissolve in water and can also be used to clean a variety of surfaces and clothes.

Another scoop of baking soda was then sprinkled over the entire surface of the bath followed by dish soap. She then rinsed the bath down with water, ensuring no soap or suds remained

Another scoop of baking soda was then sprinkled over the entire surface of the bath as it acts a natural abrasive powder.

Dish soap was then added across the bath and Carolina then used a soft sponge to scrub the bath down.

She then rinsed the bath down with water, ensuring no soap or suds remained.

The bathtub was left looking sparkling white and clean, impressing other TikTok users online.

The natural products used would also be suitable for those wanting to avoid using chemicals.

Top ways to use vinegar when cleaning

Vinegar is nontoxic and eco-friendly, making it the ultimate multipurpose cleaning solution

It's a great cleaner and disinfectant because it's made from acetic acid

Acetic acid is a colourless organic compound that gives vinegar its sour taste and pungent smell

Vinegar can be used to clean:

Glass

Countertops

Shower and bathtubs

Toilets

Floors

Dishwashers, ovens and microwaves

Laundry

Source: Healthline