Watch this satisfying video of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 enduring some rigorous durability tests

By Zachary Kew-Denniss
Android Police
 8 days ago
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 are the best foldable phones on the market and some of the most exciting mobile devices in recent memory. One of the big improvements made this year is durability, with both phones featuring an IPX8 water resistance rating for the first time. Now Samsung's sharing some of the testing that's gone into assuring its hardware holds up to our abuse, while also offering a peek into sales performance.

Android Police

