Charleston, SC

SC Ports moves record number of containers in September

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Ports says they've had a record September for container movement. “SC Ports kicks off fiscal year 2022 with a record first quarter. The Port of Charleston is handling more retail goods, home goods, furniture, appliances and electronics than ever before,” SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said in a statement. “While the global supply chain remains under tremendous pressure, SC Ports is fortunate to have invested in the right port infrastructure at the right time. We have the cargo capacity, berth availability and terminal fluidity that retailers need to quickly move their cargo as we head into the peak season.”

