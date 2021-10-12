MLB playoffs 2021: Schedule, how to watch ALDS, NLDS games today on FS1 and TBS

Baseball fans are in for another treat today with a postseason triple-header. An afternoon ALDS game followed by two NLDS games. The White Sox woke up their bats on Sunday to avoid elimination and will look to even their series against the Astros today after a postponement on Monday. First pitch for game 4 in Chicago is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. ET (11:07 p.m. PT) on FS1. The Brewers and Braves are up second, with Atlanta looking to wrap up their series at home. Game 4 starts this afternoon in Atlanta at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. PT) on TBS.