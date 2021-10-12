CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB playoffs 2021: Schedule, how to watch ALDS, NLDS games today on FS1 and TBS

By Matt Elliott, Eli Blumenthal
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball fans are in for another treat today with a postseason triple-header. An afternoon ALDS game followed by two NLDS games. The White Sox woke up their bats on Sunday to avoid elimination and will look to even their series against the Astros today after a postponement on Monday. First pitch for game 4 in Chicago is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. ET (11:07 p.m. PT) on FS1. The Brewers and Braves are up second, with Atlanta looking to wrap up their series at home. Game 4 starts this afternoon in Atlanta at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. PT) on TBS.

Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB

