New Jerseyans invest heavily in and are rightfully proud of their public schools, ranked as the best in the nation. However, serious inequalities persist between New Jersey schools, with many Black and Latinx students lacking access to the resources they need to thrive in school. Decades of segregation, redlining, discrimination, and disinvestment, alongside increasingly frequent extreme weather, have left many schools in need of major investment to secure the health, safety, and success of our children.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO