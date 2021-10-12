Channel Marketers Must Prioritize Customer And Partner Value in 2022

There are millions of digital products around us, but most of them do not have their own face, and have no story, all of which makes them boring and confusing. How can we change this situation? Unfortunately, there are no magical killer features to do so, as others may think. It is more important for us to breathe life into financial services by adding soul to the digital product. Customers deserve humanity, understanding, care and human-centered design.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO