CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Channel Marketers Must Prioritize Customer And Partner Value in 2022

channele2e.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tremendous shift is occurring across the B2B channel with changing buyer and customer needs and preferences, evolving partner business models and value, and growing competition for partner mindshare. Leaders need to ensure their strategy, programs, processes, and systems are evolving in ways that will allow customer marketing to ignite, orchestrate, and co-innovate customer value across the partner ecosystem. To help channel marketing leaders prepare, Forrester has recently published its Channel Marketing: Planning Assumptions 2022, which identifies five key trends that will affect the priorities of channel marketing leaders. Here is a brief overview:

www.channele2e.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

The Evolution of Customer Journey Management, For Marketing and Beyond

The market challenge remains for brands to continue to better understand and serve their customers, when and where they are along the customer journey. Today, few brands are built to effectively engage with consumers on the consumer’s terms. Instead, they are built around products, lines-of-business and organized by divisions or functions. To add to the problem, marketing and communication teams are often organized by channel or company-oriented distinctions such as digital, CRM and offline.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

JCDecaux: Airport Advertising Delivers the Highest Perceived Value and Prestige Compared to Other Advertising Channels

Airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value and prestige compared to other advertising channels. JCDecaux SA, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that new global research reveals that Airport advertising delivers the highest perceived value for brands when compared to Online Display, Social Media, TV and Press advertising environments. The research from the independent research agency ResearchBods for JCDecaux Airport was conducted among 6,000 consumers in five advertising markets: China, France, Germany, UK and the USA.
LIFESTYLE
finextra.com

How Human Values Implementation Can Improve Customer Experience in Financial Services

There are millions of digital products around us, but most of them do not have their own face, and have no story, all of which makes them boring and confusing. How can we change this situation? Unfortunately, there are no magical killer features to do so, as others may think. It is more important for us to breathe life into financial services by adding soul to the digital product. Customers deserve humanity, understanding, care and human-centered design.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Contentstack Acquires Division Of Raw Engineering To Bring Rapid Enablement To Partners And Customers

Team of more than 50 content management system (CMS) experts will join the company to instantly scale its partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. Contentstack, the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), announced it is acquiring the CMS division of Raw Engineering, a digital solutions company providing digital transformation strategy and custom development services. The team of more than 50 world-class CMS and integration experts will join Contentstack and create a new offering of “Enablement Services” to customers and partners. This acquisition enables instant scaling of Contentstack’s partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. It represents a massive investment into the Catalysts partner program and the Care Without Compromise™ program, and makes a microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless (MACH) approach practical for every organization.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Customer Experience#Customer Engagement#Customer Success#Channel Marketing
channele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 20 October 2021

Here five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, October 18, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
FLORIDA STATE
channele2e.com

MSPs Embrace AWS Networking Competency for Consulting Partners

Multiple well-known MSPs and IT consulting firms have embraced a new AWS Networking Competency for Consulting Partners. Launch partners include several Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, global systems integrators and other types of consulting firms. Key launch members include Ahead, Compasso UOL, Darede Servicos de TI, Deloitte, ePlus Technology, Innovative Solutions, IPsense, OpsGuru, Presidio and Tokai Communications.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

MSP Cloud Security Provider Zix Explores Potential Sale

Zix, which develops email security, backup, disaster recovery and cloud services for MSPs, has hired Citigroup to explore a potential company sale, Reuters reported. Zix and Citigroup declined to comment for that report, and there’s no guarantee that an actual Zix company sale will occur, the report said. Amid the...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Xoomworks to Boost Procurement Technology Solutions

Accenture has acquired Xoomworks Group, a consulting and technology company that specializes in procurement technology, software development and digital transformation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 652 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
cryptoglobe.com

Mode Partners With THG Brands To Offer Bitcoin Cashback Rewards to UK Customers

FinTech group Mode Global Holdings PLC (“Mode”) has partnered with e-commerce company THG PLC (aka “The Hut Group”) to launch its Open Banking payments and Bitcoin rewards solution. Mode offers two main products:. For consumers, it offers the very popular Mode app, which allows them to (1) makes it easy...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

NetLync partners with Shufti Pro for e-SIM customer onboarding

Ireland-based telecommunications company NetLync has partnered with digital identity verification platform Shufti Pro to validate customer identities during the first onboarding stage. Joining in on Shufti Pro’s vision to streamline identity verification and customer onboarding, NetLync will be employing Shufti Pro’s real-time digital KYC verification service to validate customer identities...
NFL
channele2e.com

The New Trust Standard: What MSPs and Channel Partners Need to Know

As we ride the biggest digital wave in history, the internet has become fundamental to how society maintains livelihoods, conducts business, and stays connected. With it, come a constant evolution of risk. Phishing, service disruptions, ransomware, and other attacks hijack data, destroy sources of income, steal identities and invade privacy, derail nations, and change the course of history. Effectively managing the revolving door of risks calls for a new era of trust. More than just security, it calls for transparency, accountability, social responsibility, resiliency, and privacy.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Acxiom Partners with Adobe to Deliver Personalized Content-Based Customer Experiences

Acxiom Real Identity™ Integrates with Adobe Experience Platform to Bridge the Gap Between Martech and Adtech Ecosystems. Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, announced that Acxiom Real Identity™ will be seamlessly integrated with Adobe Experience Platform to enable digital personalization, ad delivery and identity resolution and management.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Capgemini Acquires Government Solutions Provider VariQ

Capgemini is acquiring federal government solutions provider VariQ. Financial terms of the deal, which is pending U.S regulatory approvals, were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 646 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. VariQ, founded...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

How Customers Qualify Technology Partners

Qualifying our prospects/customers is critical for sales people. We want to make sure we are pursuing the right opportunity, that the customer has a compelling need to change, and that they are serious in considering our solutions/services. Sadly, too many sales people do a poor job of qualifying, chasing deals that waste both the customer’s and our time.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Outseer expands fraud prevention value for customers with identity-centric capabilities

Announced new identity-centric capabilities for Outseer Fraud Manager product offering. New solution for account enrollment protection: Outseer Fraud Manager customers can now enroll their users into new digital services, leveraging biometric facial detection capabilities to prevent fake accounts from synthetic and stolen identities. Powering this solution is technology to validate a live human face against a Government issued ID, and document verification against third-party databases.
ECONOMY
marketingdive.com

Highly effective customer-obsessed businesses: 7 must have habits

In today's digital economy, customer experience (CX) isn't everything, it's the only thing. Consumer behaviors are shifting, and as a result, savvy companies are focusing on their customers, listening to what customers have to say, and adapting to meet customers' needs. Failing to do so could have dire consequences. According to a Deloitte Digital report, ​​62% of consumers feel that while they have a relationship with a brand, that bond can easily be broken. The report also found that 39% of consumers stated that they have switched brands after a bad experience. This may result in more than the loss of a sale—a poor customer experience can potentially end a lifelong customer relationship.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Momento Partners with PR and Marketing Agency Luna PR

Momento’s DeFi and NFT platform has announced a partnership with Luna PR, an award-winning PR, and Marketing firm based in Dubai, UAE. This partnership between Momento and Luna PR is aimed at bringing traction to the features offered on the Momento platform. Momento is at the forefront of shifting the...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Why companies must prioritize wellness in the workplace

Organizations must prioritize people and purpose over processes. They must venture beyond traditional norms and explore creative solutions to support the workforce effectively. Companies that prioritize employee well-being and experience will gain a competitive advantage as the world builds back from the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way businesses...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy