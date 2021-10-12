Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash Near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a 30-year-old near Uptown Charlotte early Monday morning. Officers responded to NC Music Factory Boulevard, off of North Graham Street, around 2:45 a.m. in reference to a single-motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a 2016 Ford F150 that was overturned and off the roadway to the right of the eastbound travel lanes. The driver of the F150, identified Mario Fernando Juarez, was located at the scene and pronounced dead by Medic. There were no other passengers in the F150.