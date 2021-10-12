CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash Near Uptown Charlotte

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a 30-year-old near Uptown Charlotte early Monday morning. Officers responded to NC Music Factory Boulevard, off of North Graham Street, around 2:45 a.m. in reference to a single-motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a 2016 Ford F150 that was overturned and off the roadway to the right of the eastbound travel lanes. The driver of the F150, identified Mario Fernando Juarez, was located at the scene and pronounced dead by Medic. There were no other passengers in the F150.

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions in the states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making headway...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
Mecklenburg County, NC
Traffic
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F150#Uptown Charlotte#Traffic Accident
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy