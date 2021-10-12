CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Cops Botched Investigation Into Teen Who Mowed Down Six Cyclists, Prosecutors Say

By Kana Ruhalter
 8 days ago
The cycling community was left outraged after a teenager who ran over six bicyclists on Sept. 25 was released from the scene without so much as a ticket. Now, Waller County prosecutors have slammed the police’s response to the crash, saying the case “was not handled appropriately by the investigating agency. PERIOD.” “Despite being encouraged by the Texas Department of Public Safety to treat the scene as a crime scene and to contact the D.A.’s Office for advice on how to proceed, the investigating agency chose not to do so,” D.A. Elton R. Mathis wrote. Mathis said he found out about the incident that left six cyclists injured through social media. He also addressed rumors about the teen’s family connections to law enforcement and other local officials. “At this point, we can confirm there are some connections but have yet to see evidence of a city official directing the officer on the scene as to how to handle this particular situation,” said Mathis. “We will continue to look for any such criminal interference as the investigation proceeds.” Mathis also has connections with the teen’s family, according to pictures on Facebook.

