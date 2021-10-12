GM convinced LG to pay for almost all of the massive Bolt battery recall
When General Motors announced recently that it was going to have to recall the majority of its Chevrolet Bolt EVs for battery replacement, we knew that it was going to be expensive. Like, billions of dollars expensive, which, as the Fat Boys taught us, is a lot. Indeed, that's a considerable cost to eat, but according to a report published Tuesday by Automotive News, it may not be General Motors that eats the bulk of it.www.cnet.com
