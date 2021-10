PinkPantheress, the teenaged pop songwriter based out of London, is responsible for one of the best songs of the year in "Just For Me." It's a revival of U.K. garage that transcends mere nostalgia thanks to a heap of emotion — it has enough stomach butterflies to fill a monarch colony. That heart isn't lost on Giveon, the L.A. soul singer with a growing fanbase off the strength of two EPs released last year and his feature on Justin Bieber's No. 1 hit "Peaches." Today, the BBC have shared Givēon's cover of "Just For Me," recorded for the Live Lounge.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO