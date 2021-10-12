CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Balder to make offer for Norway's Entra after raising stake to 34%

 8 days ago
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish real estate firm Balder will make a mandatory offer for all the shares in Entra after raising its stake to 34%, it said on Tuesday in the latest twist in a protracted three-way battle for the Norwegian company.

Swedish real estate firms SBB and Castellum had previously tried to buy Entra, but both withdrew their bids in February after their offers failed to win enough backing.

Balder, meanwhile, has been gradually building its stake in Entra and said on Tuesday it had bought another 610,059 shares in the Norwegian real estate firm, breaching the 33.3% threshold that means it must make an offer for the rest.

“Balder has previously communicated that we prefer Entra to continue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange,” it said. “This is still our opinion, but at the same time we wish to increase our ownership interest in Entra, (which is) why we now intend to submit a mandatory offer.”

Under market regulations, the offer must correspond at least to the maximum Balder has paid for Entra shares over the past six months, which it said was 202.5 Norwegian crowns.

Shares in Entra closed 4.8% higher on Tuesday at 193.9 crowns ahead of Balder’s announcement.

The fight for Entra may not be over, however. As late as August, Castellum bought 12% of Entra’s shares from Norway’s government pension fund, taking its stake to 31% at a time when Balder’s was still 30%.

MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

How AvidXchange's ownership is shaking out after initial public offering

Public shares of AvidXchange will account for 13.5% ownership of the financial-technology company, according to a recent securities filing. Charlotte-based AvidXchange began trading on the NASDAQ exchange on Oct. 13, offering 26.4 million shares at $25 per share in its initial public offering. Underwriters could purchase up to another 3.96 million shares, a number not included in calculating the above percentage. Shares closed at $23.36 each on Oct 15.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Chinese regulators tell home buyers: 'Be careful when making payments'

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese housing regulators are telling home buyers to exercise caution when making payments on purchases, amid concerns that funds are illegally siphoned away by developers in a sector that is facing a severe liquidity crunch. Chinese developers are allowed to sell residential projects before construction,...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Walgreens invests $5.2B in Village MD, raises stake to 63%

CNBC's Bertha Coombs sits down with Roz Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO to discuss the investment in Village MD. Brewer discusses the importance of investing in the physician/pharmacist relationship, the sale of tobacco products and how shareholders should expect Walgreen's c-suite to act.
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

Plume Hits $2.6B Valuation After $300M Raise To Make Homes Smarter

Palo Alto, California-based Plume closed a $300 million round of funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2—pushing the company’s valuation to $2.6 billion. Founded in 2015, the company, which provides a SaaS platform for connected homes, has now raised a total of $697 million. The new valuation is nearly double the company’s last valuation of $1.35 billion after it raised a $270 million Series E led by Insight Partners in February of this year.
PALO ALTO, CA
Reuters

German tax take surges, ministry optimistic on growth, inflation

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tax take has risen dramatically this year, the German Finance Ministry said in its monthly report on Thursday, adding that there were signs that strong growth would resume next year, when inflationary pressures would also moderate. Tax income rose 23.1% to 78.2 billion euros in...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

How to ride the post-Covid investment wave

Coronavirus has been devastating for businesses. Many have had to close for months or work under draconian restrictions to help control the spread.But 18 months on, a number of positive trends have emerged as companies have been forced to come up with innovative solutions.Sustainable investing, technological changes, remote working, online businesses and a focus on healthcare solutions have become important themes this year.We asked leading fund managers to highlight the sectors and individual stocks that are most likely to benefit over the coming months.SustainabilityLewis Grant, a global equities portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, believes the coronavirus pandemic has led to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

