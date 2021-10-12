Chiefs' Demarcus Robinson: Minimal impact again
Robinson reeled in just one of his two targets for eight yards Sunday night versus the Bills. Robinson saw a season-high 76 percent of the offensive snaps due to the Chiefs trailing most of the game, but it didn't result in any more production from him in the contest. Mecole Hardman once again outproduced him on fewer snaps, and there's nothing to suggest that trend will change anytime soon. If anything, Robinson could begin to cede snaps to Josh Gordon once Gordon becomes familiar with the playbook.www.cbssports.com
