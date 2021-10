Edmonds (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Cleveland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. For a second straight week, Edmonds' practice reps were capped due to a shoulder issue. He was considered a game-time call for last Sunday's game against the 49ers, but he suited up and played a typical 60 percent of the offensive snaps on his way to nine touches for 34 total yards. Backup James Conner also logged a normal snap share (48 percent), turning 11 touches into 37 yards and one TD. A cloud continues to hang over Edmonds' availability, which won't be known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's available, Edmonds likely will work in a similar 1A-1B situation with Conner to the Week 5 breakdown.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO