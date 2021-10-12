Gingerbread Mountain Dew

Attention, Dew Nation, the day you have long been waiting for has finally arrived. At long last, Mountain Dew's brand new and highly anticipated flavor, MTN Dew Uproar, is available — as in, right now — for purchase at all 1,100 Food Lion stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, according to a press release received by Mashed. Seriously, Mountain Dew lovers have been waiting on this to arrive for months now, according to Reddit's Mountain Dew subreddit community. After all, it's already been three months since users DaerthCaedus776 initiated the topic, "Anymore news about Mtn Dew Uproar?" on the subreddit. And it took nearly that long for someone to even answer.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO