Drinks

Gingerbread Mountain Dew

 8 days ago

We heard rumors about this last year, but now it’s official. Mountain Dew is releasing a gingerbread soda for the holidays. It’s called Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d. On the bottle, it’s described as Mountain Dew with a, quote, “blast of artificial gingerbread flavor.” They haven’t revealed a release date yet. All we know is it’ll hit shelves before the end of the year. This isn’t the first holiday flavor they’ve come up with. It’s replacing a cranberry-pomegranate flavor called Merry Mash-Up that they’ve been selling since 2018. That one’s discontinued now.

