CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Construction of North Loop boutique hotel to start with $48.6 million in construction financing

By Dirk DeYoung
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A two-year-old proposal for a North Loop boutique hotel, put in doubt by the pandemic-spurred crash in travel, is now slated for construction with $48.6 million in new construction financing.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
multihousingnews.com

Greystar Starts Construction on Chicago Tower

Greystar has broken ground on a 21-story development in Chicago’s Fulton Market area. The company is working with architects Solomon Cordwell Buenz to complete the community by March 2023. The development at 166 N. Aberdeen St. is set to comprise 223 units and ground-floor retail space. Plans call for studios...
CHICAGO, IL
sarasotamagazine.com

Firmo Construction Breaks Ground on Fairfield by Marriott in North Tampa

Firmo Construction recently broke ground on a new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Temple Terrace in North Tampa. Firmo Construction will collaborate with architect Abhay Pradhan from AP Architecture to bring the hotel to completion. Having worked together on a Tru by Hilton hotel in Manatee County, the Fairfield will be their second hospitality partnership in two years. The project is also a turnkey development, meaning Firmo Construction will manage the design and construction of the five-story hotel from inception to completion.
TAMPA, FL
TravelDailyNews.com

U.S. hotel construction down 48,000 rooms from peak

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE - The number of U.S. hotel rooms in construction is down roughly 48,000 from the country’s all-time high in April 2020 (220,207 rooms), according to September 2021 pipeline data from STR. The final two phases of the pipeline, construction and final planning, are down by double digits from...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boutique Hotel#Pandemic
lmgfl.com

Trez Capital Provides $78 Million Construction Financing for Miami Apartment Project

Trez Capital, a private real estate lender that finances commercial and residential real estate projects in the U.S., recently provided a $78.1 million construction loan for a 323-unit mid-rise apartment building in Miami’s emerging Allapattah neighborhood. The borrower is Neology Life, a development company led by Lissette Calderon, focused on transforming the Miami River District.
MIAMI, FL
hawaiipublicradio.org

North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor under construction until January

Various parts of North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor will be inaccessible from time to time for at least three months, starting Monday. The boat launch ramp will remain open for most of the construction period. However, access to the ramp will be closed for approximately one week for road resurfacing.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ncconstructionnews.com

$45 million construction financing arranged for Charlotte condo development

JLL Capital Markets says it has arranged $45 million in construction financing for The Regent at Eastover, a 32-unit condominium development in Charlotte’s Eastover neighborhood. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Lutgert Companies, to secure the construction loan through Wells Fargo, Yield Pro has reported. The project has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Houston Chronicle

Hotel near Texas Medical Center reaches construction milestone

Houston-based Satya marked a construction milestone with the topping out of the dual branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Medical Center hotel. The 350,000-square-foot structure, which broke ground at 7329 Fannin near Old Spanish Trail near the Texas Medical Center in November, reached its final height of 14 stories. A ceremonial tree was hoisted to the top to signal the placement of the final beam.
TEXAS STATE
rebusinessonline.com

D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $48.6M Construction Loan for Minneapolis Hotel Project

MINNEAPOLIS — D2 Capital Advisors has arranged a $48.6 million loan for the construction of a 123-room, luxury boutique hotel in the North Loop District of Minneapolis. Commutator LLC is the developer of the project, which will be located at 125 N. 1st St. The 133,000-square-foot hotel will feature a rooftop bar, cellar bar, retail space, meeting space and a restaurant. Snow Kreilich Architects is the project architect, Neri & Hu is designing the interiors and Greiner Construction is the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin this month with completion slated for the first quarter of 2023. Jack Cortese and David Frankel of D2 arranged the loan with a Seattle-based REIT.
ECONOMY
WAND TV

$86 million transportation center under construction

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State and local leaders broke ground Tuesday on an $86 million transportation center in downtown Springfield. “The Hub” Transportation Center is part of a larger $122 million investment in the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. It will allow Amtrak passenger trains and Springfield Mass Transit District buses to operate out of the same facility easing downtown Springfield traffic congestion.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fortworthinc.com

Construction Begins on $550 Million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center

Another luxury hotel is going up in the vicinity of Arlington's Texas Live! and Globe Life Field. Construction is currently underway for the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center — the second Arlington hotel for the Loews Hotels & Co brand. The $550 million project is a full-service resort, featuring 888 guest rooms and suites; 200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space; 66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an oversized event lawn; five food and beverage outlets; and a 1,550-space parking garage.
ARLINGTON, TX
bizjournals

Hyatt Place Hotel in Chelsea completes construction

Construction management firm Omnibuild said it has completed construction of the Hyatt Place New York Chelsea Hotel. The 510-room hotel, at 140 West 24th St. between Sixth and Seventh avenues, stands 45 stories high and encompasses approximately 173,00-square-feet, making it one of the tallest in the neighborhood and one of the largest hotels to open in New York City this year.
INDUSTRY
ReporterHerald.com

Homebuilder new to Colorado starts construction in Water Valley

Trumark Homes will build its first Colorado community in Martin Lind’s Water Valley. Its Pelican Shores project is planned for 59 homes from 2,200 to 3,750 square feet starting near $800,000, a press release said. Fifty-one interior lots are 3,700 square feet; eight lakefront lots are 4,600 square feet. Models go up in January.
COLORADO STATE
mackinacislandnews.com

Busy Construction Season Is Ahead for Grand Hotel; Hearing Is October 19

Projects proposed at Grand Hotel this fall include a new employee housing building at Woodville, a new nature center near the tennis courts, and conversion of a house to a duplex. These will follow on the heels of last year’s major pool renovation and more than 300 new bathrooms in the hotel by managing company Davidson Hotels and owner KSL […]
TENNIS
rebusinessonline.com

Opus Begins Construction on Two Spec Industrial Buildings in North Aurora, Illinois

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — The Opus Group has begun construction of two speculative industrial buildings known as Tollway Corporate Center in North Aurora. The development is a joint venture with Principal Real Estate Advisors. The first building will total 104,978 square feet and will feature 10 dock positions, two drive-in doors, eight trailer stalls, 64 car parking stalls and a clear height of 32 feet. The second building will span 543,638 square feet and will offer 54 dock positions, four drive-in doors, 90 trailer stalls, 142 car parking stalls and a clear height of 36 feet. Completion of both buildings is slated for June 2022. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, architect and engineer. Brian Kling of Colliers International and Dan Leahy of NAI Hiffman are marketing the project for lease.
NORTH AURORA, IL
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy