Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains Until 5 PM Tuesday

A reminder: the Red Flag warning for the North bay Mountains is still in effect until 5 PM today. The low pressure system to the east causing this brought in wind speeds of 40-55 miles per hour in Sonoma County and gusts up to 53 in Mount St. Helena. Humidity could be as low as 7% in Napa County and 10% in Sonoma County. Luckily, it’s not expected to be as breezy in the valleys today but wind gusts could still be between 40-50 miles per hour in the higher elevations.