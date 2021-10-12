CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Red Flag Warning for the North Bay Mountains Until 5 PM Tuesday

ksro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reminder: the Red Flag warning for the North bay Mountains is still in effect until 5 PM today. The low pressure system to the east causing this brought in wind speeds of 40-55 miles per hour in Sonoma County and gusts up to 53 in Mount St. Helena. Humidity could be as low as 7% in Napa County and 10% in Sonoma County. Luckily, it’s not expected to be as breezy in the valleys today but wind gusts could still be between 40-50 miles per hour in the higher elevations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#The Red Flag#Mountains#Valleys#North Bay#Extreme Weather
