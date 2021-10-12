Newell Fire In American Canyon 60% Contained

Fire crews have made progress on containing a vegetation fire burning north of Vallejo. Called the Newell fire, it sparked near Newell Drive in American Canyon last night. The blaze quickly grew to 150 acres and containment of the blaze is at 60%. No property damage has been reported and evacuation warnings are no longer in effect. Meanwhile, the Napa county sheriff’s office have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to the fire. Deputies found the man next to a burning, stolen vehicle not far from where the fire started. Not much is known about the suspect except that he suffered non-life threatening burns.