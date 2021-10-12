CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
American Canyon, CA

Newell Fire In American Canyon 60% Contained

ksro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire crews have made progress on containing a vegetation fire burning north of Vallejo. Called the Newell fire, it sparked near Newell Drive in American Canyon last night. The blaze quickly grew to 150 acres and containment of the blaze is at 60%. No property damage has been reported and evacuation warnings are no longer in effect. Meanwhile, the Napa county sheriff’s office have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to the fire. Deputies found the man next to a burning, stolen vehicle not far from where the fire started. Not much is known about the suspect except that he suffered non-life threatening burns.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time this year, Senate Democrats on Wednesday tried to pass sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions in the states. Once again, Republicans blocked them. But amid the stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making headway...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Canyon, CA
City
Canyon, CA
City
Newell, CA
City
Vallejo, CA
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containment#Fire Burning#Newell Fire
The Associated Press

Senate report urges charging Brazil’s leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy