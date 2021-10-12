Casey O’Neill says Antonina Shevchenko win ‘was a big improvement from my last fights,’ didn’t expect to get ranked
Casey O’Neill knew she would be able to finish Antonina Shevchenko in their UFC Vegas 38 fight. O’Neill was 2-0 in the UFC with two finishes but early on, Shevchenko had success. She had O’Neill in a troubling spot but the 24-year-old was able to get out of it and then take over the round. In the second round, she dominated it and eventually got the stoppage win.www.bjpenn.com
