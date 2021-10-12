CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Casey O’Neill says Antonina Shevchenko win ‘was a big improvement from my last fights,’ didn’t expect to get ranked

By Cole Shelton
 8 days ago
Casey O’Neill knew she would be able to finish Antonina Shevchenko in their UFC Vegas 38 fight. O’Neill was 2-0 in the UFC with two finishes but early on, Shevchenko had success. She had O’Neill in a troubling spot but the 24-year-old was able to get out of it and then take over the round. In the second round, she dominated it and eventually got the stoppage win.

www.bjpenn.com

Antonina Shevchenko
Corey Anderson fires back at Jan Blachowicz, reminds him that “I left you looking like elephant man”

Corey Anderson fired back at UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, reminding him that “I left you looking like elephant man.”. Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 this past Saturday night to emerge as one of the top title contenders at 205lbs in Bellator. In 2022, Anderson will get the chance to fight Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov for the belt and for a $1 million grand prize. However, even though he hasn’t yet run through the whole bracket, Anderson is feeling very confident these days, and after knocking Bader out at Bellator 268, he said that he feels like he’s the best light heavyweight in the world these days. Blachowicz heard those comments and fired back at Anderson, reminding him that they fought just last February and it was the Pole who got the big victory when he knocked Anderson out.
UFC
Michael Bisping rips “bully” Conor McGregor following latest incident: “Go pick on someone your own size”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping ripped “bully” Conor McGregor following his latest incident, telling him to “go pick on someone your own size.”. Over the weekend, McGregor allegedly attacked Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Rome, where he reportedly broke his nose at a party. This is far from the first time that McGregor has gotten into a fight with someone outside of the Octagon, and as far as Bisping goes, it’s showing that the walls are starting to cave in. Following this latest incident where McGregor got into trouble, outside the Octagon, Bisping took to YouTube to share a video criticizing him for picking fights with people who can’t defend themselves against him.
UFC
#Combat
Pros react after Corey Anderson TKO’s Ryan Bader at Bellator 268

Tonight’s Bellator 268 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout which pits Corey Anderson up against Ryan Bader. Bader (28-7 MMA) had advanced to the tournament semifinals by earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Lyoto Machida. Prior to that win, ‘Darth‘ was coming off a TKO loss to Vadim Nemkov, where he surrendered the promotions 205lbs title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Dominick Cruz still open to charity fight against Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz says that he is still open to a charity fight against Monster Energy’s Hans Molenkamp. Following his win over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 earlier this year, Cruz challenged Molenkamp — a top executive at Monster Energy — to a charity fight. It’s been over six months since then and we haven’t heard much about their feud, so it appears as though the rift is over between the two. However, Cruz says he’s still open to fighting Molenkamp.
UFC
DJ Francesco Facchinetti details altercation with Conor McGregor: “I was worried about what he would do next”

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has spoken out about his recent altercation with UFC star Conor McGregor. The last few days have seen Conor McGregor become embroiled in yet another issue in his personal life after it was reported that he lashed out at the aforementioned Francesco Facchinetti and attacked him whilst the two were together in Rome.
UFC
Ryan Bader issues statement following knockout loss to Corey Anderson at Bellator 268

Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader issued a statement following his knockout loss to Corey Anderson at Bellator 268. Bader suffered a first-round knockout loss when he was caught with an Anderson punch early on in their fight and then finished with ground and pound. For Bader, it was a disappointing loss after beating up Lyoto Machida in his last outing to advance to the tournament semifinals. The former Ultimate Fighter winner is still the Bellator heavyweight champion, but he has struggled as a light heavyweight as he’s lost two of his last three fights in the weight class by knockout to Anderson and to champ Vadim Nemkov before.
COMBAT SPORTS
Dillon Danis calls out Diego Sanchez, Jake Shields, and Michael Page for his comeback fight

Dillon Danis has three names in mind for his return fight. Danis has not fought since June of 2019 where he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round at Bellator 222. Since then, the pandemic happened and Danis had to have two knee surgeries which has kept him out of action. However, he is getting closer to a return which he says will be in about four months and when he returns, he says he wants Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez.
UFC
Jan Blachowicz destroys Corey Anderson after claiming he’s the world’s best light heavyweight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz destroyed Corey Anderson after he claimed that he’s the world’s best light heavyweight. Blachowicz knocked out Anderson last February at UFC Rio Rancho in a title eliminator for former champion Jon Jones’ title. Following that fight, Jones gave up his belt and Blachowicz ended up fighting Dominick Reyes for the vacant title and won the belt with a TKO victory. Anderson, meanwhile, left the UFC to sign with Bellator and join the promotion’s 205lbs division. So far, Anderson has gone 3-0 in Bellator, and he is now one win away from winning the Bellator light heavyweight title and the $1 million for winning the Grand Prix. He has tons of confidence and believes he’s the best in the world now.
UFC
Marina Rodriguez says Joanna Jedrzejczyk shouldn't be ranked: 'She doesn't fight anymore'

LAS VEGAS – Marina Rodriguez wants to fight anyone ahead of her in the rankings … except Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC women’s strawweight contender wants to keep climbing the ladder at 115 pounds following her main event win over Mackenzie Dern at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 194 in Las Vegas. Rodriguez (15-1-2 MMA, 5-1-2 UFC) outpointed Dern to win a unanimous decision and improve her winning streak to three.
UFC
