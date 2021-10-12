Casey O’Neill says Antonina Shevchenko win ‘was a big improvement from my last fights,’ didn’t expect to get ranked

Corey Anderson fired back at UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, reminding him that “I left you looking like elephant man.”. Anderson knocked out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268 this past Saturday night to emerge as one of the top title contenders at 205lbs in Bellator. In 2022, Anderson will get the chance to fight Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov for the belt and for a $1 million grand prize. However, even though he hasn’t yet run through the whole bracket, Anderson is feeling very confident these days, and after knocking Bader out at Bellator 268, he said that he feels like he’s the best light heavyweight in the world these days. Blachowicz heard those comments and fired back at Anderson, reminding him that they fought just last February and it was the Pole who got the big victory when he knocked Anderson out.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO