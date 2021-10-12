CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, October 12th

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of our Tuesday afternoon, we may want to keep a hold of our hats and those papers! Winds will be steady from the south around 20-25 mph and don’t look to let up until possibly tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the viewing area. A few places will only reach the mid 80s for highs. A bit more sunshine for the early afternoon hours, then more clouds rolling in later today. Later this evening, we are looking to have scattered showers and storms developing across the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy all day with scattered showers and storms associated with a rather unusual set up. Hurricane Pamela, which is off the west coast of Mexico, is expected to make a beeline into the region, which will be our rain showers and a few thunderstorms coming in. Later Thursday afternoon, we will have more sunshine and highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with highs only in the 70s and overnight lows dropping to the 40s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the region as we head into the next week as well. More cloudy skies for Monday with temperatures only in the 70s for highs. Late afternoon and early evening showers could develop across the region as well.

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morrow (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Morrow

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Morrow: Wednesday, October 20: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 21: Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, October 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny
MORROW, GA
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 19th

A few clouds stuck around through the day and evening. Temperatures gradually warm throughout this week. Mid 80s for highs during the week. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s. A weak cold front does change up our weather pattern on Thursday. It brings isolated showers late on Thursday....
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Tuesday evening forecast October 19

Temperatures are warming through Thursday, due to a ridge building along southern California. Cloud cover will also increase, with the return of the marine layer and throughs sweeping across. Also expect a chance of rain mainly from Sunday into Monday. Strengthening onshore flow will bring night to morning cloud cover...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, October 19 Overnight Forecast

Another stellar day is in the books. Temperatures Tuesday warmed into the low to mid-70s under sunny skies. For tonight, we can look forward to clear skies this evening. A few clouds will roll in closer to sunrise as a cold front pushes in from the west. The front won’t...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst#Late Afternoon#Thunderstorms#Hurricanes
Mims (FL) Weather Channel

Mims Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mims: Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 22: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of
MIMS, FL
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Southbridge: Wednesday, October 20: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 23: Chance
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trumann: Wednesday, October 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, October 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, October 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
TRUMANN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cowpens (SC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Cowpens

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cowpens: Wednesday, October 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, October 21: Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, October 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, October
COWPENS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy