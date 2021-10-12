4 arrested after Mississippi police chase ends in crash in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say four people were arrested after a police chase in Mississippi crossed into Louisiana and ended in a crash in Slidell early Tuesday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it was called to help deputies from Hancock County who were pursuing a car suspected to be involved in several burglaries that crossed into Louisiana. St. Tammany deputies discovered that the suspect vehicle had already crashed into a wooded area behind the Fremaux Town Center and its passengers had run away.