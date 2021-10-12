CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

4 arrested after Mississippi police chase ends in crash in Slidell

 8 days ago
SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say four people were arrested after a police chase in Mississippi crossed into Louisiana and ended in a crash in Slidell early Tuesday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it was called to help deputies from Hancock County who were pursuing a car suspected to be involved in several burglaries that crossed into Louisiana. St. Tammany deputies discovered that the suspect vehicle had already crashed into a wooded area behind the Fremaux Town Center and its passengers had run away.

WWL

LSP: Ponchatoula man dead after crash on LA highway

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Ponchatoula man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday morning. At around 6:15, Louisiana State Police Troop L began its investigation into the fatal crash that claimed the life of 29-year-old Joshua Jose Aponte Rivera. According to troopers, the accident happened on LA...
WWL

Two men dead after head-on crash in Marrero

MARRERO, La. — Two men were killed in a head-on crash on LA 3134 near Cascade Drive Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in Marrero according to Louisiana State Police. LA State Police said that the two men were Jose Hurst of Gretna and Overland Tart of Harvey. Troopers suspect that both drivers were impaired.
WWL

2 hurt in latest interstate shooting on I-10, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were shot on I-10 West near Tulane Avenue, NOPD officials said. The shooting was reported shortly after 6 a.m. near mile marker 234, which is close to the intersection of South Claiborne and Tulane avenues. A male and a female victim were injured by gunfire in the attack.
WWL

Funeral held for Louisiana trooper killed during ambush

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A funeral was held Saturday for a Louisiana State Police trooper who was shot to death in an ambush a week earlier. Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered for a procession honoring Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, The Advocate reported. The motorcade took place before a funeral at St. George Catholic Church.
WWL

Fire at laundromat in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — A fire at a Thibodaux laundromat was quickly extinguished Sunday night. Firefighters say at 8:36 p.m., they were dispatched to the 500 block of St. Mary Street after a dryer caught fire. It happened at a commercial laundromat located in a strip mall. Firefighters say they found the dryer and contents smoldering; smoke was coming out of the building and from the roof line.
WWL

Shooting in 7th Ward left man dead Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in the Seventh Ward. According to NOPD, the shooting happened near the corner of Prieur and Touro Streets. Police said a man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WWL

NOPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in New Orleans East Saturday night. According to NOPD Seventh District officers, a woman was struck and killed at the intersection of Chef Menteur Hwy. and Gawain Dr. Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services rushed to...
WWL

I-59 North reopens after 'major vehicle crash'

PEARL RIVER, La. — I-59 North has reopened after what officials are calling "a major vehicle crash." According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11, the crash occurred near exit 11. Photos from the scene show a helicopter on the ground to airlift someone injured in the crash. The...
WWL

3 wounded in Woodmere Saturday triple shooting: JPSO

WOODMERE, La. — Three people were wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Woodmere, deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victims were adults, and they all had non-life-threatening injuries, JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde told the WWLTV newsroom. The victims were taken to a hospital for emergency...
WWL

Police: 5 juveniles escape Louisiana jail; 4 captured

BATON ROUGE, La. — Five juveniles overpowered two guards at a detention center in Louisiana and escaped late Thursday, with four of the inmates taking off in a vehicle, police said. The inmates escaped from a juvenile detention center in Baton Rouge, police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told news outlets. Four...
WWL

Five juveniles escape Baton Rouge detention center, 1 captured

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for five juveniles that escaped from a detention center Thursday night, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune. The article states the escape happened at the center located at 8333 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, just after 9 p.m.
WWL

Motorcyclist dies after running off the road in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA, La. — The Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Kentwood man. According to troopers, the accident that left 52-year-old David Diddon dead happened in Tangipahoa on LA Hwy 1061 near Dummyline Road. The investigation began around 8:30 a.m....
WWL

Arrest made weeks after quadruple shooting in Irish Channel

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - New details are emerging in last week's quadruple shooting in the Irish Channel. An arrest affidavit specifically describes what led police to make their first arrest in the case. More than a week after chaos filled the corner of Annunciation and General Taylor Streets,...
