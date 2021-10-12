Senior Democrat tweets that her Twitter was ‘hacked and erased’ and warns ‘I will take care of this’

Maxine Waters has warned an alleged hacker she knows who they are and that she will "take care of this", after claiming her Twitter account was hacked and erased.

The 83-year-old congresswoman from Los Angeles made the warning on her official Twitter account on Tuesday.

"I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters," she tweeted.

It was unclear if Ms Waters was referring to a different account, either for personal use or for campaigning purposes. The @MaxineWaters Campaign Committee account created in 2015 remains live.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company won’t comment on Ms Waters specific tweet, but that they are in contact with her office to ensure the account is secure.

“At this time, we’ve identified no signs of account compromise,” the spokeswoman said.

While the veteran Democrat did not say how she would take care of the hack or hacker, she has previously supported confronting political enemies in public. In 2018 she called on her supporters to confront members of the Trump administration cabinet.

"And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said.

The Independent has reached out to the office of Ms Waters for comment.