Dustin Poirier is the best lightweight in the world, not Charles Oliveira, says coach

Dustin Poirier is the best lightweight in the world, not UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, says his coach Mike Brown. Poirier takes on Oliveira at UFC 269 in December with the 155lbs belt on the line. Oliveira won the vacant title when he knocked out Michael Chandler back at UFC 262 in May. But despite being the UFC lightweight champion and holding the belt, there are still a number of people in the MMA community who think that he isn’t the best lightweight in the sport. After all, Poirier turned down the title shot to fight Conor McGregor in a trilogy match. So it’s the opinion of some, including Brown, that Poirier is actually the true No. 1 lightweight.