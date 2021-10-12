Red Bull US GB changes name to Honda over the weekend
Before leaving Honda Red Bull and Formula 1 as a partner, it will perform another marketing stunt during its final race in the United States. The big Honda on the back of racing cases and Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will disappear and the ‘Acura’ will replace it, the report says. RacingNews365 I heard. The Honda logo is even smaller on Red Bull drivers’ suits and cars. A Red Bull spokesman declined to comment when asked about the website.www.taylordailypress.net
Comments / 0