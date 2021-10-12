Red Bull US GB changes name to Honda over the weekend

The 2021 Formula 1 Championship is shaping up to be the most exciting in years, if not decades. 15 rounds in, just two points separate title leader Lewis Hamilton and challenger Max Verstappen, making it the tightest driver's championship at this stage of a season since Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill were just a point apart in 1994. This weekend, the drivers and teams head to Turkey for the Istanbul Grand Prix, and ahead of the ninth running of the Turkish GP, we're taking a look at five things you should know before the lights go out on Sunday at Intercity Istanbul Park.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO