CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Red Bull US GB changes name to Honda over the weekend

By Alfred Airaldii
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore leaving Honda Red Bull and Formula 1 as a partner, it will perform another marketing stunt during its final race in the United States. The big Honda on the back of racing cases and Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will disappear and the ‘Acura’ will replace it, the report says. RacingNews365 I heard. The Honda logo is even smaller on Red Bull drivers’ suits and cars. A Red Bull spokesman declined to comment when asked about the website.

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

How to attend a Formula 1 race like a pro

“Hey babe, I want to take my boyfriend to F1 in Mexico for his birthday. Any advice???”. My friend Ariana’s text echoed a familiar sentiment from car enthusiasts — and, more recently, from new fans of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series: “I know Formula 1 is cool, and I’m into cars, but I haven’t the foggiest idea how to go see a race.”
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Formula One of the SKIES: Two flying race cars that can go from 0–62 mph in just 2.8 seconds take to the skies over Adelaide for the first dual test run ahead of their manned race debut in 2022

Airspeeder, a flying racing car that can go from 0-62 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds akin to Formula One racing cars, has had a successful dual test run for the first time. The test flight of two unmanned Airspeeder vehicles, in skies over an undisclosed location near Adelaide,...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Honda and Red Bull agree on 'programme of cooperation' from 2022

Honda and Red Bull have agreed on a new "programme of cooperation" for 2022 and beyond, following the Japanese manufacturer's exit from the sport. Honda have supplied Red Bull with engines since 2019, and sister team AlphaTauri since 2018, but will leave at the end of the season, with the newly-formed Red Bull Powertrains company taking over the intellectual property and running of the power units.
BUSINESS
blackbookmotorsport.com

F1’s Red Bull and Honda to continue collaboration until 2023

Formula One team Red Bull Racing have revealed that they will continue to work with Honda following the Japanese manufacturer's withdrawal from the series at the end of 2021. Honda has worked with Red Bull Racing since 2019, but has decided to pull out of Formula One to focus on development of zero emissions road transport.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Autosport Online

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

As expected Honda will continue to closely support the two Red Bull F1 teams in 2022, while the 2023 season will see a transition to full control of the power unit supply by the new Red Bull Powertrains division. Some Honda Racing Development UK employees will transfer to Red Bull...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

Red Bull announced on Wednesday that it would be sporting a unique design for this weekend’s proceedings at Istanbul Park, on what should have been Honda’s final Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. After releasing a video teasing the white livery design as part of the initial announcement, Red Bull has...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Red Bull and Honda announce collaboration beyond 2021

Red Bull and Honda have revealed that they will continue to work together in motorsport activities next year, with Honda, which is pulling out of F1, offering support to Red Bull's new powertrains department as well as collaborating on a young driver programme and marketing initiatives with the Austrian team.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Logo#Cars#Red Bull Us Gb#Honda Red Bull#Acura#Formula 1#Mclaren#Japanese American
f1i.com

Red Bull's special Honda livery: the full reveal!

Red Bull Racing pulled the covers off the special tribute livery it will be running this weekend in Turkey to honor engine partner Honda who will be leaving F1 at the end of the season. The predominantly white scheme is a nod to Honda's historic RA 272 car driven by...
MOTORSPORTS
blackchronicle.com

Red Bull to run one-off Honda tribute livery in Turkey

Red Bull will run a one-off livery at the Turkish Grand Prix to pay tribute to its Japanese engine manufacturer, Honda, which is leaving Formula One at the end of the year. Red Bull and Honda had hoped to run the livery, which has yet to be revealed in full, at the Japanese Grand Prix but the race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The red and white livery is inspired by the Honda RA272, which raced during the 1965 Formula One season and took the Japanese brand’s first F1 win at that year’s Mexican Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Red Bull’s classy move for Honda amid looming F1 exit

Honda will once again depart from Formula 1 after spending over 2 seasons with Red Bull, but the energy drink team will honor their services through a special livery during the Turkish Grand Prix. The livery will retain the Red Bull branding with the yellow airbox, and blue rear wing...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

INSIGHT: The Honda/Red Bull marriage is not over yet

2021 has been proving to be a bittersweet year for Honda. Last year it announced it would be withdrawing from Formula 1 at the end of this season, but it wasn’t willing to go quietly, so it was all hands to the pump to upgrade the power unit as much as possible in time for its farewell.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Red Bull Racing In White At Istanbul F1 GP To Honor Honda

The 2021 Formula 1 Championship is shaping up to be the most exciting in years, if not decades. 15 rounds in, just two points separate title leader Lewis Hamilton and challenger Max Verstappen, making it the tightest driver's championship at this stage of a season since Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill were just a point apart in 1994. This weekend, the drivers and teams head to Turkey for the Istanbul Grand Prix, and ahead of the ninth running of the Turkish GP, we're taking a look at five things you should know before the lights go out on Sunday at Intercity Istanbul Park.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Red Bull and Honda partnership to continue with engine IP in 2022

Honda and Red Bull have outlined how the collaboration between both the team and manufacturer will continue beyond the 2021 season following the withdrawal of Honda. Red Bull will continue to use the Honda power units though the IP will remain with Honda. The new Red Bull Powertrains division will work with Honda’s engineering support for 2022 before the team’s engine division takes over the project in full from 2023.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Watch The Honda Red Bull Racing F1 Car Hooning Around New York City

Every New York City driver has sat in traffic wondering, How fast I could drive if this road were empty? Well, the Honda Red Bull Formula 1 team found out. In the latest of the legendary Red Bull stunts, the team took over several Manhattan roads for a race car demonstration. Naturally, the Red Bull Racing driver could not resist hooning around the city: revving between buildings and even doing a 180 into a parking spot.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy