Rep. Maxine Waters tweets that her Twitter account was hacked and erased

In March, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Axios’ Jonathan Swan that former President Donald Trump “could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know can make it,” adding: “He can make it bigger. He can make it stronger. He can make it more diverse. And he also could destroy it.” The interview is honestly a fascinating one. Just two months before, immediately after the Capitol riot, Graham appeared to be done with then-President Trump. “Count me out,” he said, “enough is enough.” Yet here Graham was in March basically conceding that Trump was dangerous but that he didn’t know how to quit him. Trump’s destructive demands and outbursts have continued — just last week, maybe-candidate Trump hinted that he might direct his fans to boycott voting booths — but party leaders like Graham remain loyal.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO