Congress & Courts

Rep. Maxine Waters tweets that her Twitter account was hacked and erased

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Maxine Waters claimed on Tuesday that her Twitter account had been hacked and she would be coming for the person who did it. “I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this,” Waters (D-Calif.) posted on her page shortly before noon.

Comments / 48

Lou Cummings
8d ago

These are the people, liberals vote to lead them. Think about that one.

Cleta Riddle-Bryant
8d ago

good.. no one cares zboug she has to say.. well lie about...

