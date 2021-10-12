CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

City faces lawsuit after skin color of Black firefighters changed to white in mural

 8 days ago
  • A Black female firefighter is suing Boynton Beach, Fla., for more than $100,000 for depicting her with white skin on a mural.
  • The mural also erased the face of another Black person, former chief Glenn Joseph.
  • The city has plans to restore the mural and ask for approval from those in it.

A Black female firefighter is suing Boynton Beach, Fla., for depicting her with white skin on a mural.

Former Boynton Beach deputy fire chief Latosha Clemons was the city’s first Black woman firefighter. Now she is seeking damages worth more than $100,000 against the municipality, The New York Post reported, stating she dealt with emotional distress and financial burden.

In addition to the six-figure amount Clemons is requesting, she holds the city accountable for “loss of income, relocation expenses and additional living expenses as a result of relocating.”

The mural, which was revealed last summer, was disappointing and hurtful to Clemons, seeing an erased image of herself, she told NBC 5 Palm Beach.

Clemons’ lawyer said at a press conference last year that it had been Clemons’ dream since she was a child to serve as a firefighter. Having since achieved that dream and become a hero to her town, Clemons said she was shocked when she first saw the mural.

“Latosha Clemons is a local hero. As a little girl, she dreamed of becoming a firefighter; she achieved that dream,” Nicole Hunt Jackson, personal injury attorney at the said.

The mural was unveiled in June last year. The face of Glenn Joseph, the former city’s former fire chief and the first Black firefighter in the Boca Raton department, was also erased on the mural.

In response to the defacement, the mural was taken down, with one person losing their job and another person getting demoted before resigning shortly after.

According to Mayor Steven Grant, the orders to erase Clemons and Joseph’s images came from the current fire chief because “they are no longer with fire department,” he told NBC 5.

The fire department, Grant said, had no idea that removing two of the few people of color to serve as firefighters from the mural would be perceived as racist.

Despite the city’s decision to restore the mural and have permission of those in it, Clemons’ lawsuit is about the initial pain and economic loss she experienced. She also said at the time her disappointment stems from the kind of impact removing a prominent Black leader off a mural would have on young Black girls.

“[The mural] is a reflection of the community itself. And, all of those young girls can walk by that station, look at that mural...their hopes and dreams are shattered by the defacement,” Clemons said.

SledgeHammerII
7d ago

I have no ideal who all is in the mural, however, the individuals that are white, how about painting their faces black. Lets see what their reaction is going to be. Mayor, were two black faces remove, or just one black face and the other one was made to be white? As a white male I can assure you that if you had a portrait of me being anything other than being white, I would have a issue with it as well. I think the city knew exactly what it was doing and trying to achieve. Pathetic to highest degree.

Scumbag
7d ago

Oh give me a break !! lawsuits for money!! just say no to these leaches. all crying about something!!!👎👎👎😤😡😠🤬 just give her 💩💩💩💩

KIMSPIN
7d ago

They erase Black Legacy in the City of Sacramento too! Shameful! Always trying to prop up white mediocrity.

