Motorola Edge (2021) Heads to Verizon With Cheaper Price
We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Motorola announced a new Edge phone back in August and I have no idea if anyone bought it. At the time, it was priced pretty well, down to $500. However, the price increased to $700 shortly after and then faded away from our memories. It’s returning today because Verizon is now carrying it, only Verizon has slotted it in their phone line-up with a decent $550 price tag. Time to reconsider the Motorola Edge (2021)?www.droid-life.com
