‘V/H/S/94’ Segments Ranked From Worst to Best

Seven years since the release of its previous installment, the fan favorite found footage horror anthology series V/H/S returned on October 6th with V/H/S/94, its forth main-series entry, exclusively on the horror streaming service Shudder. After the disappointing third film in the series, 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, a film The AV Club called “slapdash and ineffectual," many like myself were excited to know a new entry was coming - one that hopefully hued closer to the quality of the first two films. So, with V/H/S/94’s horror unleashed, I’m popping its freshly unearthed tape into the VCR and ranking it on how much I enjoyed each segment from least to most. From story, to effects and gore, to how well they fit the “1990s” theme, to what each had to say, this new anthology packs its magnetic reels full, so let’s take a look… if you dare (click here for ominous thunder clap).