Again: Mountain People’s Health Councils recognized as one of nation’s top health care clinics

For a third consecutive year, Mountain People’s Health Councils has been recognized among the top health care centers in the United States. James Lovett, MPHC’s CEO, informed his staff and board of directors of the news in an email on Tuesday, Oct. 5, telling them that Mountain People’s has again been recognized among the top 1%-2% of health centers in the U.S. in terms of quality patient outcomes for heart health, and in the top 10% for all quality measures.