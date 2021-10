After months of talk about all-out war and portals, we finally know exactly what the last of Battlefield 2042's big three modes is, and it's pretty different from any Battlefield mode before it. Hazard Zone is a PvPvE elimination mode in which 4-player squads duke it out on multiplayer maps over control of contentious data drives. Unlike battle royale, the goal of Hazard zone is "not to kill, but to extract out of the Hazard Zone alive with as many Data Drives as possible," according to a briefing sent by EA.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO