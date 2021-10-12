Central Ohio suburbs see an uptick in renters, new study shows

Columbus, Ohio - Since 1935, The Waterworks has been a leader in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry. And now, the company is ready to take on the Midwest with a new look and combined service strategy and growth structure to extend itself as an industry leader. “Better Care. Better Value. Better Results”. That is the new positioning statement for The Waterworks Family of Companies. Since 2005, The Comfortworks has served as the heating and cooling division of the company and is a Premier Lennox dealer. Effective immediately, The Comfortworks will roll up under the parent company. “Our goal has always been to expand not only our service offerings in central Ohio but establish a uniform branding message to better position ourselves for growth throughout Ohio and the Midwest” noted David Specht, President. For the past 21 years, Mr. Specht has held an Executive leadership role for The Waterworks and has been instrumental in its growth. He is dependent on his dedicated team of experienced leaders as key drivers to assist in identifying, qualifying, and integrating the newly acquired business partners. He feels his leadership team sets the standard by consistently promoting a culture of care, respect, team, commitment, and positivity at all levels of the organization. “We are excited to unveil a brand-new look that will be easily identifiable and capitalize on the equity The Waterworks has in the central Ohio market”, said Jean Nemeti, Director of Strategic Marketing & Brand Development. The rebranding will include the launch of a consolidated website which will include the former Comfortworks; brand, fresh, updated looks to the company’s marketing materials, including TV commercials and digital ads; plus not to be missed new vehicle wraps promoting the new look on all residential and commercial fleet of vehicles. Founder Thomas F. Havens is responsible for the creation of the new corporate statement --“Somebody’s day is about to get a whole lot better. Because we’re on the way!”—which is strategically placed on the back of all company vehicles and was written with customers in mind. “It is not what we do, but how we do it. We are committed to providing our people and customers with the BEST customer service experience possible,” Specht remarked. Currently, The Waterworks is locally and privately owned and has offered award-winning service to thousands of customers since 1935. In 2019, Smart Business recognized The Waterworks and President David Specht as one of Columbus, Ohio’s Smart 50 Businesses and Business Leaders, respectively. The company was chosen by the Central Ohio Better Business Bureau as an Integrity Award Finalist and has been the recognized for 20+ consecutive years as a Consumers’ Choice Award winner, a recipient of Angi’s List Super Service Awards for 21 years running and NextDoor Favorite. As a certified and professional full-service plumbing, drain cleaning and HVAC company, The Waterworks is proud to offer a full range of specialized services, both big and small, for residential and commercial customers, including drain opening and cleaning, sewer and main water line repair and replacement, excavation, trenchless pipelining, and heating & cooling repair and replacement. In addition, The Waterworks is proud to have the area’s largest fleet of service vehicles. The Waterworks currently has locations in central Ohio and the Greater Miami Valley area.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO