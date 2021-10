Christopher D. Vinal passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2021, in Portland after a long illness. He was born Jan. 12, 1966, in Damariscotta to Lester and Willa Vinal of Nobleboro. He attended local schools and graduated from Wyoming Tech, after which he pursued a career as a mechanic. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Kit Ames and Peg Grover.