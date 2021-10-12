CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Iconic New Hartford Shop Expands To Utica With 2nd Location

By Vinnie
 8 days ago
So many people over the 30 plus years have made this ever-popular New Hartford staple very successful. If you are one of them, get ready to jump for joy. When it comes to finding fresh food or healthy choices for eating, there really is one place to think in the Utica-New Hartford area. That would be Peter's Cornucopia. For months on their Facebook page, we have seen pictures and posts about the new second location they are adding. It's been finished, and now is open.

