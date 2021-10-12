Black powder club holds Christmas turkey shoot

The Bullhook Bottoms Black Powder Club held its annual Christmas Turkey Shoot Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Hill County Sports Shooting Range on River Road west of Havre. Fifteen shooters participated in the afternoon event with six matches, all five shots each, at various distances and positions. Shooting conditions were in the mid-60s with high steady winds and very gusty winds all afternoon. Withstanding the normal fall winds, it was a pleasant afternoon.