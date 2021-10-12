Dickinson County Health System signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Clinic Health System
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH), and Marshfield Clinic Health System have signed a Letter of Intent for DCH hospital and clinics to join Marshfield Clinic. The deal would bring Marshfield Clinic’s world-class health system to the Upper Peninsula and provides DCH with deep resources for the continued expansion of locally-based services, providers and locations.www.upmatters.com
