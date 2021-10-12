CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Why is the Biden administration seeking to make banks a tool of the IRS?

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgRQJ_0cOyQqAX00
© Getty Images

In an effort to catch tax evaders, the Biden administration is proposing requiring banks to report individual account transaction flows above $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). A related proposal would increase this threshold to $10,000. Banks are a critical component of the economy that, thanks in no small part to the federal government via FDIC insurance, provide people a trusted place to protect their wealth from loss, theft or damage. The administration’s proposal seeks to exploit this status and is a significant intrusion of consumer privacy.

It’s also cumbersome, unlikely to achieve whatever legitimate goal the administration may have, and even a threat to the public’s respect for the rule of law — something that may further erode what market discipline exists in banking. In other words, it’s a bad idea.

The threat to privacy is the most objectionable consequence of this proposal. Current Supreme Court precedent may not provide a constitutional privacy protection for this type of financial exchange, but the breadth of intrusion into the citizenry’s personal accounts is excessive and unwise. The administration estimates the provision would help raise about $500 billion in tax revenue over the next 10 years. While it is unclear where this number comes from or how accurate it is, it is not enough to justify a huge diminution in practical privacy.

The proposal’s supporters argue that banks already provide significant information to the federal government. While this is true, it is more an indictment of the status quo than a justification for compounding the error.

The “Suspicious Activity Reports” (SARs) that banks are obligated to provide to the federal government give a view into the limited benefit and extensive burden the new proposal would put upon the banking industry. For example, a 2016 Heritage Foundation report found that compliance with anti-money laundering rules costs at least $7 million per conviction. It’s entirely possible that the new proposal could involve costs in multiples of this amount, and that it would make preventing tax evasion through its massive search method a money-losing proposition.

Such a rule would also likely limit people’s access to banks. According to the FDIC, almost half of unbanked households cite an inability to maintain a minimum account balance as a reason, with an additional 34 percent citing bank fees being too high. Increasing compliance costs for banks will likely lead them to increase minimum balance requirements and fees to keep accounts economically viable, which could in turn force more people outside the banking system.

If implemented, the proposal will also undermine the public’s trust in both banks and the government. People do not want banks handing over their personal data to a government that is simply looking for whatever it can find. The FDIC reports that about 36 percent of the unbanked cite a lack of trust in banks as a reason they lack bank accounts. This proposal will only increase that number.

As a result, law-abiding citizens will try to avoid the intrusion by seeking means of payment outside the banking system. While there is nothing per se wrong with people choosing alternatives to banks, if the choice is driven by a lack of trust and concern for privacy, it is a warning sign. Ironically, the wealthiest Americans, who are the nominal target of this proposal, will be the most able to avoid it through tax shelters, offshore accounts or other means — leaving the government with little gained.

Finally, those who care about the increasingly tight relationship between banks and the government should oppose this proposal because it risks tying the two together to an even greater degree. By further turning banks into agents of revenue collection, they will be treated less as private businesses that are responsible for their own mistakes and more like public instrumentalities, if not utilities, where failure is an impediment to public policy.

To their credit, the banking trade groups have so far generally opposed the proposal. But if it were to go through, we should expect these groups to cite the critical role banks play in preventing tax fraud as a reason why they need to be bailed out from future trouble. They wouldn’t be doing their job if they didn’t.

Legitimate revenue raising and law enforcement are important objectives. But like everything else, those interests must be balanced against other interests, such as privacy, access and public trust. The proposal to use banks as IRS agents, reporting on mundane transactions without any suspicion of illegal activity, fails this test, and should be abandoned.

Thomas Hoenig is a distinguished senior fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, a former vice chairman with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and a former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Brian Knight is the director of innovation and governance and a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center.

Comments / 6

Related
KDKA News Radio

Biden wants IRS to track all bank transactions over $600

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - There’s a proposal by President Biden circulating Washington right now, which would require financial institutions to report bank accounts and transactions over $600 to the IRS. "It would fundamentally change that relationship between the federal government and the banks," Pennsylvania State Rep. Rob Mercuri said during...
WASHINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Personal Banking#Private Banking#Consumer Privacy#Fdic#Current Supreme Court#Heritage Foundation
Washington Post

No, Biden isn’t proposing that the IRS spy on bank records

“I don’t think there’s any Republican who doesn’t think the IRS should be able to identify tax evaders and taxes that are being evaded. The question is, do you need to create a mechanism where the people of America have to give up their privacy on all of their financial transactions in order to do so? There’s got to be some ground in the middle.”
POTUS
thechronicle-news.com

Biden revises IRS monitoring plan, banks still opposed

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration is making changes to its plan to require banks to report to the IRS on all accounts with at least $600, but banks say those changes are not enough. Biden has pitched increasing federal tax revenue through more auditing and a stricter IRS...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
Lexington County Chronicle

IRS snooping on Americans' bank accounts

Sen. Tim Scott questions what White House hopes to achieve. A South Carolina senator has expressed concerns about IRS snooping into evertyone's bank accounts. US Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) spoke out against the Democrats' plans to give the IRS access to the bank information of virtually every American during a Senate Banking Committee hearing and a Senate GOP press conference Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
bossierpress.com

Kennedy: IRS proposal for Americans’ bank accounts is about control

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, today explained the danger of the Biden administration’s plan to require banks and other financial institutions to expand their reporting of individual, confidential taxpayer information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). “[Sec. Yellen] says we need to do it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
villages-news.com

Biden wants to expand IRS to surveil Americans’ bank accounts

On Friday, I introduced the Prohibiting IRS Financial Surveillance Act with several colleagues to block the Biden Administration’s proposal to expand the IRS in order to surveil Americans’ bank accounts. The Biden Administration proposal would require banks and financial institutions to report data from private accounts. This would be an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pymnts

Biden Pulls Back on IRS Bank Account Tracking Proposal

The controversial proposal by the Biden administration to grant the IRS the power to track bank accounts with more than $600 in annual transactions is now being revisited, following pushback by Republicans and banking lobbyists who called the move an invasion of privacy by the federal government. A new proposal...
INCOME TAX
American Banker

Banks' fight against IRS reporting may hinge on centrist Democrats

WASHINGTON — As Democrats try to advance a proposal to enlist banks in a crackdown on tax evaders, the party’s centrists could play a pivotal role in determining the plan’s fate. But where moderates will come down on the measure is still somewhat of a mystery. The proposal requiring banks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX Carolina

SC Attorney General joins opposition to Biden administration IRS proposal

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he joined 19 other state attorneys generals to oppose the Biden administration's recent IRS proposal. Wilson said the group voiced their opposition in a letter to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Wilson argued that this...
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoin.com

The 'Holding Billionaires Accountable' Lie — Media, Big Tech Fact Checkers Mischaracterize Angst Toward Biden's Tax Proposal

U.S. citizens and financial institutions are concerned about the Biden administration’s goals to get banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) aggregate inflows from a customer’s bank account annually that exceed $600. Mainstream media is reporting and Big Tech’s swarm of fact-checkers have said that some lawmakers are mischaracterizing the proposal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Republicans, Democrats and Treasury wrangle over effects of Biden's new IRS bank account reporting proposal

Republican senators sniped back and forth with the White House and Treasury Department Tuesday as debate over Democrats' yet-to-be-written IRS bank account reporting proposal flared yet again on Capitol Hill. The reporting requirement is one potential provision in Democrats' unwritten reconciliation bill. It would require banks to report the inflows...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

What's inside the Treasury's proposal to track nearly all bank accounts

As part of President Joe Biden's plan to crack down on tax evasion by the wealthy, one proposal has proved incendiary: A plan to require banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service several new pieces of information from U.S. bank accounts. It has drawn condemnation from the finance industry and some lawmakers, while stoking fears among ordinary Americans that the government plans to monitor their day-to-day spending.
INCOME TAX
The Hill

The Hill

364K+
Followers
42K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy