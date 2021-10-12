Albuquerque man arrested for 8th time in 5 months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for the eighth time since April 2021. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that on October 9, officers on patrol near Coors and Quail saw a man digging in a trash can under a No Trespassing sign at the Speedway gas station.

Story continues below

Police state that the male was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Sidler who was confirmed to have multiple felony warrants for his arrest. Authorities placed Sidler into custody without incident.

Christopher Sidler (courtesy APD)

APD states that Sidler has eight felony cases for possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance or counterfeit substance, aggravated assault, commercial burglary, and multiple counts of breaking and entering. Police report that Speedway personnel issued criminal trespass against Sidler for loitering on the property and he was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Sidler will appear before a Metropolitan Court Judge in the near future. APD states that Sidler is an Analysis-Led Recidivism Team (ALeRT) offender that was identified by the multi-agency program that tracks offenders that continuously commit crimes within the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.