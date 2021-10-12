Philips Hue vs. Philips WiZ Smart Light Bulbs

Tailor the lighting in your home to suit your activity or mood with the Philips Hue Signe floor lamp. Offering 16 million colors, you can personalize the environment for a calm or bright ambiance. With different shades of warm to cool white light, the Philips Hue Signe allows you to tune the shade to your daily needs. There’s even complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, so you can unwind at night or energize your mornings. Furthermore, pair this floor lamp with Google Nest or Amazon Echo devices to use voice commands to control the lighting. Or use the app to set the mood and control up to 10 lights in a room. Finally, with its seamlessly minimal design, this home accessory complements any space without taking up much room. So you can take your home entertainment setup to new heights or unlock a warmer glow for relaxing evenings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO