David Benavidez Feels A Win Over Jose Uzcategui Should make Him Next For Canelo Alvarez. Just one short year ago, David “Red Flag” Benavidez (24-0, 21 KO’s) was the WBC super middleweight champion of the world. With that piece of hardware and his penchant for leaving his opposition prostrate and immobile, Benavidez was widely viewed as “the man to beat” in the division. That was before he was unable to make weight for his August 15, 2020 showdown with Roamer Alexis Angulo.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO