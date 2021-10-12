CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moped driver killed in crash on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville

By Heath Higgs
 8 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man was killed in a moped accident on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Sunday night.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Ricky N. Holbrooks, 57, was driving a Wolf moped northbound in the middle lane on I-49, south of Garland Avenue, at around 11:15 p.m., with no lights on.

A second vehicle, a 1994 Ford, was also traveling north in the middle lane and struck the rear of the moped from behind.

According to the report, Holbrooks was killed in the accident.

At the time of the incident, the weather condition was reportedly cloudy and the road condition dry.

The driver of the Ford was not identified in the report.

