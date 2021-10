When I reviewed the movie back in August, I said, “Free Guy is a fantastic cheerful romp and a fascinating analysis of what it means to be more than what you are.” After watching Free Guy multiple times already, my thoughts remain the same. It’s still one of the best video game movies of all time. Plus, no matter how many times you watch it, all of the jokes and heartwarming moments will still hit you over and over again. For my original thoughts on the film, click here.

