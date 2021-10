A broad range of food items and wine delivery in select states are key elements of Sam’s Club’s early and aggressive start to the holiday season. Sam’s Club said it plans to make it easy for members to entertain this holiday season with an impressive lineup of holiday décor and delicious food, ranging from premium side dishes and appetizers to bakeries offering decadent desserts. The $63.9 billion Walmart division is also testing direct-to-home wine delivery in 16 states with wine delivery platform Drinks. Initially, Sam’s Club members will be able to order private brand Member’s Mark wines, with plans calling for expansion to more states and additional wines next year.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO