England 1-1 Hungary - Three Lions are HELD to a draw by much-improved visitors at Wembley as Gareth Southgate's ploy to start Phil Foden and Mason Mount together fails... with John Stones heading home equaliser

Not for the first time recently, Hungarian thugs departed a football stadium in total disgrace. That said, England’s football team didn’t cover themselves in much glory either.

As chaos erupted in the stands as Hungary fans, just weeks after racially abusing England players in Budapest, violently clashed with police, Gareth Southgate’s team toiled.

Those who had the brass neck to throw punches and kick security staff; losers - the lot of them.

England players look on as they stumbled to a 1-1 draw against Hungary in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Staidum

The Three Lions put in a weak display as Mason Mount and his team-mates struggled to find the creativity needed in attack

Gareth Southgate's side couldn't find the attacking instinct needed to break down a stubborn Hungarian defence

Yet, they’d have left Wembley believing they were the winners. They weren’t, of course. Not literally or metaphorically.

The draw, in the end, was probably a fair result, not that will serve as any comfort to Southgate.

England remain on course for World Cup qualification, but this won’t be a night Southgate will reflect on with much fondness.

By the time the full-time whistle blew, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling were off the pitch - and England were out of ideas.

This was supposed to be the night Kane equalled - or even surpassed - Wayne Rooney’s record of 37 competitive England goals.

Soon after kick-off Hungary supporters clashed with police in the away end of Wembley Stadium in disgraceful scenes

But on the pitch, Hungary were showing their worth as Roland Sallai gave them a shock lead from the penalty spot

Hungary supporters lit green flares from the away section at Wembley Stadium after seeing their side take a surprise lead

While the England captain remains on 36 international strikes, he will - barring a miraculous collapse - break all of Rooney’s goalscoring records one day.

Nevertheless, Kane remains in somewhat of a rut and Southgate will hope the talisman can rediscover his form ahead of the final two qualifiers against Albania and San Marino next month.

'Right across the board we weren't sharp with our play and we were overrunning things, it was the first time in a long time but we have to hold our hands up to it,’ confessed Southgate. 'I don't think we should look at individuals because collectively we didn't perform at the level we should have.'

While Hungary’s unruly supporters were keeping Wembley's servicemen occupied off the pitch, England’s players were being handed a much sterner test than they probably expected on it.

Kane squandered two decent early opportunities as England’s night appeared to be taking a routine course to victory.

England levelled in the first half though when John Stones diverted in a free-kick from Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden

Stones celebrates England's equaliser eight minutes before half-time, but the Three Lions did little to then capitalise on it

MATCH FACTS AND GROUP STANDINGS

England (4-3-3): Pickford, Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw, Foden, Rice, Mount, Sterling (Henderson 76), Kane (Abraham 76) (Watkins 90+3), Grealish (Saka 62).

Subs not used: Sancho, Tomori, Ramsdale, Chilwell, Johnstone, Coady, , Trippier, Ward-Prowse.

Goal: Stones 37

Booked: Shaw

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi, Lang, Kecskes, Szalai, Nego (Bolla 90+3), Adam Nagy, Schafer (Vecsei 79), Zsolt Nagy, Sallai (Hahn 79), Szoboszlai (Nikolic 90+2), Schon (Holdender 68).

Subs not used: Varga, Gazdag, Bogdan, Salloi, Balogh.

Goal: Sallai 24 pen

Booked: Schafer, Szoboszlai

Referee: Alejandro Hernandez (Spain)

Indeed, England’s 77 percent possession inside the opening 10 minutes was illustrative of their early dominance.

But Hungary weren’t interested in sticking to the script. There seemed little danger when the ball bounced, albeit awkwardly, between Shaw and Loic Nego. The Manchester United left-back surveyed the situation and believed he could get to the ball before his competitor to clear England’s lines.

He was right, he did arrive at the ball first - but his foot was so ridiculously high that he caught Nego in the face, leaving the Hungarian in heap in the penalty area.

Referee Alejandro Hernandez had no hesitation in blowing for a penalty. England’s players remonstrated, but even their appeals were half-baked. Shaw knew, as did his team-mates. Roland Sallai did the rest, sending Pickford the wrong way.

The visiting supporters who were frenzied at the start of the game for all the wrong reasons were going berserk again - this time with unadulterated joy. Green smoke bellowed from the corner of Wembley that belonged to the Hungarians as they sensed history.

Jack Grealish (left) was lively in attack for England before he was replaced by Bukayo Saka in the second half

Grealish had looked one of England's better players going forward before he was unexpectedly withdrawn by Southgate

John Stones impressed in defence for England and was also on target to grab a vital equaliser - graphic from SofaScore

The rest of the stadium, however, was stunned into silence. Southgate’s players were in a predicament, that’s for sure.

Yet, you can’t accuse this England squad of lacking courage. Once again they displayed the sort of fortitude that has instilled pride back into the national team.

Phil Foden’s free-kick had Hungary in daze; Declan Rice’s presence in the box ran the necessary interference and John Stones applied the final touch at the back post - bundling home to equalise.

You sensed the collective sigh of relief, while Southgate’s clenched fists said it all.

Had Sterling applied the finishing touch following impressive combination play between Jack Grealish and Shaw then England may have been ahead at the break.

Harry Kane endured a poor evening, with his best chance seeing him badly slice a bouncing ball well off target

Kane was eventually replaced by Tammy Abraham as the former shakes hands with Southgate after being subbed

Southgate, though, would have been happy to have his players back inside. This was far from vintage, in truth it was bordering on sloppy.

The manager’s decision to experiment with an extra attacking player: Foden instead of Jordan Henderson midfield, had worked in some respect - it was the Manchester City youngster who supplied the ball for Stones’ leveller.

Yet it may have solidified some of the concerns Southgate harbours about a lack of stability without two defensive midfield players.

England's second period won’t have encouraged Southgate to stick with this more attack-minded formula for the longer-term.

The game was open, probably far too open for the England manager’s liking. One minute Sterling was careering down the left, the next Stones was making a last ditch challenge on Lasse Schone to prevent England from falling behind for a second time.

But Abraham had to limp off in stoppage time after picking up an injury, forcing Southgate to send on Ollie Watkins

The Aston Villa had a late chance seconds later but could only weakly volley straight at the Hungarian goalkeeper

Grealish was sacrificed for Bukayo Saka in the 63rd minute to smattering of jeers from England’s supporters.

Southgate may argue that it was a simple like-for-like substitution; the more cynically inclined may point out that Saka is rather more defensively disciplined.

Grealish looked far from happy by it all, too. England, for the most part, had been average - but the £100million man was by no means the worst of a below-par bunch.

Sterling missed an excellent opportunity to fire England ahead in the 70th minute following Kane’s pass before the Spurs striker flashed his own effort wide in the 74th minute.

Southgate took the unusual step of substituting his two most important attacking players in Sterling and Kane, who departed for Jordan Henderson and Tammy Abraham, for the closing 15 minutes.

It was, perhaps, a sign of desperation. It was certainly one of frustration.

RE-LIVE ALL THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENED...

21:33

England 1-1 Hungary

87min: One positive for England (as they continue to create little) is if Poland do win and this remains a draw, Southgate's side would still only need to stick a few goals past San Marino to ensure qualification. And that's even factoring in what would be a disastrous defeat at home to Albania in their next game next month.

21:16

England 1-1 Hungary

71min: Half-chance for England. Harry Kane plays a good through ball into the box for Raheem Sterling, but he is unable to latch onto the ball properly before Gulacsi quickly comes off his line to bravely gather at the forward's feet.

21:12

England 1-1 Hungary

65min: Like the first half it's lots of England possession but they are struggling to find gaps in the Hungarian defence. It's still 0-0 between Albania and Poland though, which means a draw at Wembley would just about be job done.

Northern Ireland by the way are now 2-1 down in Bulgaria and their hopes of reaching the World Cup look all but over now. Scotland are also still goalless in the Faroe Islands.

21:02

England 1-1 Hungary

57min: Just short of the hour mark and for the first time since about the first 10 minutes he gets involved. He's had to drop deep, and as space opens up for his trademark shot across goal from the left hand side, his effort can only be rifled straight at Peter Gulacsi.

Elsewhere around Europe...

Elsewhere around Europe, Bruno Fernandes has added to Ronaldo's two first half goals to give Portugal a 3-0 lead over Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland lead 1-0 in Bulgaria through Conr Washington but with Switzerland also in front, it's of little use to them.

Scotland are being held at the Faroe Islands, and with Israel also winning, it's putting a little bit of pressure on Steve Clarke's side.

20:15

England 0-1 Hungary

27min: That looked a little harsh on Shaw for me. Granted his foot was high but he had committed to his air volley long before the opposition player leaned in with his head.

Harry Kane goes down at the other end trying to win a penalty, but there is really little in it and play on is the correct call.

20:02

England 0-0 Hungary

12min: Still no breakthrough for England, with the crowd trouble now looking like it has eased.

There is not much happening in Europe either, although Cristiano Ronaldo (below) has taken fewer than 15 minutes to score two penalties against Luxembourg for Portugal.

19:58

England 0-0 Hungary

9min: That is brilliant football. Jack Grealish's cheeky backheel allows Luke Shaw to canter with possession down the left before he fizzes a good low ball to the back post.

Harry Kane attempts to slide the ball home, but a defender is just alert to intercept and turn the ball wide.

19:20

Harry Kane could BREAK Wayne Rooney's record of 37 competitive goals for England in tonight's World Cup qualifier against Hungary... but how do the former team-mates compare on the big stage?

KISHAN VAGHELA: Even despite his underwhelming start to his Tottenham season, Harry Kane is on the cusp of England history when Gareth Southgate's men face Hungary.

How do Kane and Rooney compare as former eyes latter's England record?

Rooney last month backed Kane to break his overall England goalscoring record, but the Spurs striker could be all out on his own for competitive goals for his country by the end of Tuesday night.

Meanwhile it's last chance saloon for Northern Ireland...

Conor Bradley makes his first Northern Ireland start as Ian Baraclough makes four changes for the World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria.

Shane Ferguson starts in place of Jamal Lewis, suspended after his controversial red card in the 2-0 defeat by Switzerland on Saturday which all-but ended hopes of reaching the qualifying play-offs.

The 18-year-old Bradley comes into the side along with Tom Flanagan and Josh Magennis, with Stuart Dallas and Ciaron Brown dropping to the bench and George Saville not listed in the matchday squad.

Bulgaria: Karadzhov, Turitsov, Petko Hristov, Radoslav Tsonev, Andrea Hristov, Velkovski, Borislav Tsonev, Chochev, Nedelev, Despodov, Atanas Iliev.

Subs: Vitanov, Malinov, Krastev, Ilian Iliev, Vutsov, Lukov, Yankov, Bozhikov, Kirilov, Karagaren, Delev, Dimitar Iliev.

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell, McNair, Ballard, Cathcart, Flanagan, Ferguson, Bradley, Davis, Thompson, Magennis, Washington.

Subs: Smyth, Brown, Hughes, McCalmont, Dallas, Jones, Winchester, Hazard, McGinn, Charles.

Referee: Aleksei Kulbakov (Belarus)

18:59

Scotland will also be hoping to take a step closer to qualification

Faroe Islands: Gestsson, Faero, Vatnsdal, Nattestad, Sorensen, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Brandur Olsen, Davidsen, Hansson, Edmundsson, Jonsson.

Subs: Nielsen, Bjartalid, Askham, Knudsen, Klaemint Olsen, Frederiksen, Agnarsson, Jensen, Lamhauge, Solvi Vatnhamar, Danielsen.

Scotland: Gordon, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Fraser, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson, John McGinn, Christie, Dykes.

Subs: McLean, Turnbull, McKenna, Ferguson, Nisbet, McLaughlin, Patterson, Kelly, Armstrong, McGregor, O'Donnell, Cooper.

Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)

England will be looking to all but secure their place in next year's World Cup when they host Hungary at Wembley.

The Three Lions know victory will guarantee them a place in the top two of their qualifying group, but with a trip to San Marino still to come it would put them with one foot in next year's finals to be held in Qatar.

Hungary though could provide stern opposition at Wembley as they will be desperate for three points to keep their fading qualifying hopes hanging by a thread following defeat by England's closest rivals Albania on Sunday.

Follow Sportsmail's DAN RIPLEY for live World Cup qualifier coverage of England vs Hungary, including build-up, team news and updates.