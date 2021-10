CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Rocket Community Fund and the Cleveland Foundation will donate a combined $1.35 million to a new program focused on bridging the city’s digital divide. The “Neighbor to Neighbor” partnership, announced on Wednesday at LaSalle Theatre in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood, will be overseen by Cleveland Neighborhood Progress. The money will help the organization assemble a team of nearly 50 people to implement the program, according to a news release.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO