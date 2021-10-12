CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Shopping From Home at HomeGoods

By Brenda Thelusca
Dealerscope
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeGoods is one of the better-known off-price retailers that mainly focuses on home décor, including some countertop appliances. As a frequent shopper at HomeGoods, I constantly wished that the store had an online site. It’s hard to see everything the store has to offer when things can sell out before I even know they were there in the first place. I remember all the times I have come back to the store for an item I saw a few days previously but then left empty-handed. So I was excited that the wait was over and that HomeGoods launched its online website late last month on September 28th.

dealerscope.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

50 Best Kitchen Finds on Home Goods' New Online Shop

Nothing makes cooking more fun than having all the right tools for the job. Whether you need a sharp set of knives or a big, enameled pan perfect for braising, having the right kitchenware on hand can make any recipe a breeze. Even if you have all the right utensils and cooking implements, you still have to think about how to store your ingredients and present your final masterpiece. Luckily, Home Goods always has your back and supplies everything a home chef could ever desire with price tags that can easily turn heads.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Best Home Deals to Shop Right Now Ahead of the Holiday Weekend

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Fall is here, and with the change in season comes a ton of home deals that are perfect for elevating your space. Sure, Black Friday and other holiday season savings are right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait around to snag deals on big-ticket items. There are literally tons of sales happening this weekend, including major deals on everything from rugs and furniture to bedding and appliances. We’re also seeing big retailers like Overstock, Macy’s, and West Elm begin to slash their prices (up to 70 percent off) to give you a head start on all your end-of-year shopping.
SHOPPING
news4sanantonio.com

Early holiday shopping tips from Brad's Deals

Casey Runyan from Brad’s Deals encourages shoppers to get ahead of their holiday shopping plans as retailers are struggling to make the season bright due to supply chain issues and shipping woes. Casey says consumers should consider getting a jump start for a variety of reasons, “supply chain issues are...
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homegoods#People#Cooluli#Hg Blog
NBC News

October 2021 sales: Shop deals from Microsoft, Nike and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. For those that love Halloween, October is all...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
bizjournals

HomeGoods' new distribution center could bring up to 1,000 new jobs

The massive HomeGoods Distribution Center is anticipated to break ground in late November in Fort Worth, bringing with it about 1,000 potential new jobs. The Massachusetts-based retailer signed a 20-year build-to-suit lease at one of the largest proposed industrial parks in the region. According to documents from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new distribution center will span more than 1 million square feet and is estimated to cost about $80.3 million.
FORT WORTH, TX
ELLE DECOR

Shop This Jeremiah Brent–Approved Collection from Bed, Bath & Beyond

When you pay a visit to the popular home emporium Bed, Bath & Beyond, you can reliably find virtually everything under the sun for your pad— storage, linens, vacuums, and (of course) snacks. The retailer unveiled a new home concept this week, Studio 3B, to bring an approachable and affordable collection of contemporary and midcentury modern decor to help customers, in the company’s words, “Home, Happier.” To mark the occasion, Bed, Bath & Beyond teamed up with TV personality and interior designer Jeremiah Brent to style a showroom with items from the line to emulate a chic New York apartment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
SCOTT, LA
architecturaldigest.com

Retail Therapy: 10 Deals to Shop From Leesa, Lulu and Georgia, and Jungalow

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve already made a quintessential trip to the pumpkin patch, or you’ve gotten your spooky Halloween decorations up, we can’t think of...
GEORGIA STATE
Best Life

Walgreens Is Permanently Closing These Stores, Starting Nov. 8

Walgreens has been no stranger to downsizing over the last few years. In 2015, the pharmacy chain closed around 200 stores to cut costs, and then in 2019, the company announced the closure of 200 more locations. But over the last year and a half, Walgreens has become an essential place of business during the pandemic, providing both vaccinations and COVID tests for people across the U.S. Unfortunately, this isn't enough to keep some Walgreens locations open. Recently, a rise in thefts has prompted the company to initiate the closure of several stores in one major city. Read on to find out where Walgreens is shutting its doors permanently in November.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chesterton Tribune

Aldi opening Thursday in former Kmart spot

Though Kmart shoppers are no longer being called to attention in Chesterton – or anywhere, for that matter – Aldi shoppers will soon be frequenting the same spot, looking for deals on food and general merchandise. Kmart’s Chesterton location closed in early 2017, part of a nationwide shutdown that eventually took down other stores as well, including in Valparaiso and […]
CHESTERTON, IN
Tom's Guide

Walmart Deals for Days preview starts tonight — here are the best early sales

Retailers have been launching early Black Friday deals all week and now it's Walmart's turn. The mega-retailer is kicking off its holiday sales with the Walmart Deals for Days sale. These Walmart Black Friday deals will begin online on Wednesday, November 3 with two additional sales events on November 10 and at a later (undisclosed date) in November.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy