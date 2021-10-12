Shopping From Home at HomeGoods
HomeGoods is one of the better-known off-price retailers that mainly focuses on home décor, including some countertop appliances. As a frequent shopper at HomeGoods, I constantly wished that the store had an online site. It’s hard to see everything the store has to offer when things can sell out before I even know they were there in the first place. I remember all the times I have come back to the store for an item I saw a few days previously but then left empty-handed. So I was excited that the wait was over and that HomeGoods launched its online website late last month on September 28th.dealerscope.com
