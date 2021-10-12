CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

The threat of ‘I can vote you out’ is real only if it is followed up at the ballot box

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I often hear complaints about elected officials. When asked, the complainer will say they did not vote. “What difference does it make?” Well, if there is not a large number of people voting, it does not make a difference, because the elected person will do whatever she/he wants. However, to achieve change and for voters to have a voice on what should be done, we must vote in large numbers. The threat of, “I voted you in and I can vote you out,” is only real if it is followed up at the ballot box.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Two constitutional amendments headed for ballot can change voting laws

ALBANY — Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in next month's general election have the potential to transform New York’s voting laws. The proposals, if approved, would expand absentee voting and enact same-day voter registration, although not immediately since the Legislature would need to pass additional legislation for the latter measure to be implemented.
ALBANY, IL
cambridgeday.com

Vote yes on the three ballot questions

In addition to the election of city councillors and School Committee, the November ballot will have three questions about reforms to the city charter. They are the beginning of work to change the charter and make our Cambridge government more responsive. Question 1 would give the City Council the power...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Holland Sentinel

Letter: The real threat your vote faces if legislators have their way

In The Sentinel of Oct. 8, on page 5A appeared the seeming innocuous article: "Mich. House GOP lawmakers back petition initiative canvass timeline." Whether intended or not, the mandatory timeline added yet another important step in the destruction of checks and balances by hastening legislation immune from a governor's veto.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Park
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvanians can now vote in person by mail ballot through Oct. 26

Acting Secretary of State, Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians on Wednesday that they can now vote in person by mail ballots at their county election office or satellite election office. This is one of three available options for Pennsylvanians to vote in the Nov. 2 municipal election along with voting by...
ELECTIONS
mycbs4.com

Marion County vote-by-mail ballots were sent out today

The Marion County Supervisors of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, announced today, Oct. 7th, he sent out vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 16th City of Ocala Run-Off Election. Wilcox said voters are required to have a request on file to be able to receive a vote-by-mail ballot. The deadline to file the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballot Box
ouraynews.com

Vote no on state ballot issues

Dear Editor: I would like to bring the three state ballot issues to everyone's attention, because they all affect school funding. Amendment 78 would require that all state money be appropriated through the legislative process, instead of through their normal agencies; this means that all appropriation would become a political process, and taken away from the agencies that have the expertise to…
ELECTIONS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Partisan divide on vaccine may show up at ballot box

At a fundraiser this summer, Donald Trump told donors he hoped his supporters would get vaccinated. “We need our people,” he pointed out. But when this leaked to the media, he took a lot of heat. To his critics, coming from a man who once dismissed COVID-19 as a “democrat...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cleveland.com

Ohio independent voters need to insist their elected leaders follow the law and constitution

In May 2018, about three-fourths of Ohio voters approved a ballot initiative to reform the state’s redistricting process via a constitutional amendment. In its 1997 decision, DeRolph v. State of Ohio, the Ohio Supreme Court ordered the state government to enact a constitutional school funding system. Nearly 25 years later, the Republican-led legislature has failed to do so while ignoring calls by Ohioans to address the issue.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGAU

How Do I Vote by Absentee Ballot in Georgia?

If you are planning to vote by absentee ballot in Georgia, you need to request your ballot from the state. (Click here to request a ballot from the Secretary of State’s website) The runoff election will take place on Jan. 5. During the 2020 election, the Secretary of State’s office...
GEORGIA STATE
thejustice.org

The inaccessibility of the ballot box for people of color

During the 2020 primary elections, my eyes were fixated on whatever electronic device was in front of me. I anxiously watched as news anchors mulled over the predictions while the nation’s map was checkered with an array of blue and red. When the time came, my parents headed to the polls to cast their votes. They made participating in this democratic process look easy, accessible and clean-cut. However, over the past few years as more and more voter suppression laws target vulnerable communities, it has become evident that our current voting system does not equally represent America’s population. What systematic practices encourage this discrimation and what can be done to stop it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Charlottesville Tomorrow

If you vote in Albemarle County, check your absentee ballot, the registrar’s office sent out a few dozen incorrect ones

Some 76 voters in western Albemarle County received incorrect absentee mail-in ballots, as stated in the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office. Voting officials urge registered voters to check over ballots before submission. A few more invalid ballots are to come, but not many, election officials say. “We sincerely regret...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theburgnews.com

Ballot drop box deployed in Harrisburg, mail-in ballots sent out

Ballots have been mailed and a drop box has been deployed for the upcoming municipal election, according to Dauphin County. County elections staff recently mailed out 17,200 requested mail-in and absentee ballots, which started arriving at homes over the weekend, the county stated today. And, last Monday, a 24-hour, secure...
HARRISBURG, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
54K+
Followers
53K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy