The threat of ‘I can vote you out’ is real only if it is followed up at the ballot box
I often hear complaints about elected officials. When asked, the complainer will say they did not vote. "What difference does it make?" Well, if there is not a large number of people voting, it does not make a difference, because the elected person will do whatever she/he wants. However, to achieve change and for voters to have a voice on what should be done, we must vote in large numbers. The threat of, "I voted you in and I can vote you out," is only real if it is followed up at the ballot box.
