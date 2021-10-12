CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chucky' Review: A Weak Outing for the Classic Evil Doll

By Alyse Wax
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Child’s Play franchise began in 1988 with the original tale of a Good Guy doll who is possessed by the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray — when Charles is mortally wounded, he uses voodoo to transfer his soul into the doll and continues his evil ways. Six sequels followed: Child's Play 2, Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, all written by series creator Don Mancini. In 2019, the franchise got a Mancini-less remake, but now, in 2021, the original creator of Chucky is back to oversee the doll's way to the small screen.

collider.com

DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
Variety

All 12 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

Proving that you can’t kill pure evil, inhuman boogeyman Michael Myers returns once again to pierce, hack, slice, and bludgeon an assortment of fresh victims in “Halloween Kills,” the middle entry in director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy. Overflowing with cameos and callbacks to previous films in the horror franchise, “Halloween Kills” includes enough references to make several of the sequels well worth revisiting. To help you plan a Myers movie marathon, here’s our ultimate Halloween ranking, from tedious trick to terrifying treat.
Distractify

Meet the Actor Who Voices the Iconic Serial Killer Doll Chucky

"My name's Chucky. Wanna play?" The evil doll, who is possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray, is back and planning to wreak havoc on an unsuspecting child. You're probably familiar with the film Chucky, following a killer named Charles whose soul now inhabits the body of the children's toy. Though he may be small, he's still got his homicidal tendencies and will do anything (or kill anyone) to perform a ritual that will place the murderer's soul into the body of an unsuspecting kid.
Zackary Arthur
Brad Dourif
Don Mancini
emmys.com

That Demon Doll

Cabbage Patch Kids. Howdy Doody. The "Talky Tina" toy in a 1963 episode of The Twilight Zone. Oh, sure, those pop-culture relics seem innocent enough. But as Don Mancini tells it, they were the inspiration for a certain red-headed, freckle-faced, overalls-wearing doll with a super-sinister spirit. "My initial impulse was to write a dark story about the hottest, mass-produced toy on the market coming to life," he recalls. "And then the thing you buy your kid to bring him love actually brings murder."
FanSided

Chucky Season 1 review: A bloody good time with compelling characters and intriguing commentary

Our favorite killer doll is back in a new form: television. SYFY’s Chucky TV show kicks off tonight, and based on the first four episodes screened for critics, franchise fans will love everything this somewhat deranged story has in store. Chucky Season 1 takes things in a new direction for a franchise that is always taking bold swings and reinventing itself, this time with a teen drama angle.
Variety

‘The Manor’ Review: Evil Is Afoot at This Old Folks’ Home

This weekend marks the much-noted 50th anniversary of “The French Connection’s” release. “The Manor” perhaps inadvertently stirs memories of another William Friedkin joint, 1990 horror “The Guardian,” which was so disliked by the director that he omitted mentioning it in his otherwise fairly comprehensive memoirs. This addition to the second “Welcome to the Blumhouse” quartet of genre features likewise offers an evil tree-entity, to perhaps less campily absurd results — which is both a good and a bad thing. Writer-director Axelle Carolyn’s second solo feature (following 2013’s ghost story “Soulmate”) provides a welcome starring vehicle for Barbara Hershey, who hasn’t had...
The Guardian

Fever Dream review – a beautiful and bonkers future cult classic

After making high-arthouse awards-magnet The Milk of Sorrow in her native Peru in 2009, director Claudia Llosa stumbled in 2014 with her first English-language feature, Aloft which, despite its title, failed to take flight. And while seven years isn’t that long a time between films these days in the world of indie cinema, Fever Dream, feels like a return from a distant wilderness. Distribution via Netflix after a premiere at the San Sebastián film festival and short cinema run may be a decent strategy for this future cult classic – it’s a film that plays remarkably well on TV screens, especially if viewed alone late at night, as it’s all about a cosy domesticity that’s suddenly cruelly pierced by uncanny intruders.
Daily Beast

‘Chucky’ the Murderous Doll Is Back to Wreak Havoc on Your TV

Don’t worry if you haven’t been keeping up with the Child’s Play mythology, which most recently continued in two direct-to-video sequels, 2013’s Curse of Chucky and 2017’s Cult of Chucky—Syfy/USA Network’s new Chucky (Oct. 12) is an extension of the series that’s tailor-made for newbies. All you need to know is that Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) is still a red-headed, freckle-faced Good Guys doll who’s possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray and likes to murder everyone and anyone in his vicinity. He cackles a lot, adores bad puns, wears overalls, and has a hilariously evil plastic grin and snarl.
thedailytexan.com

Child stars of “Chucky” talk working with the killer doll, what drew them to the project

Everyone’s favorite killer doll slices back onto screens worldwide with the brand new SyFy series “Chucky.” Brought to life by showrunner and original franchise creator Don Mancini, the new show follows a young teen, Jake (Zackary Arthur), who stumbles upon a vintage “Good Guy” doll at a town yard sale. Jake soon finds out the doll he purchased is none other than infamous killer doll Chucky, and a sinister plot to seek revenge on local bullies ensues. The Daily Texan attended a roundtable with the actors who play Jake, Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), Junior (Teo Briones), and Lexy (Alyvia Lind).
TVLine

Chucky Creator Don Mancini Talks Cult Connections and How His Killer Doll Is an Equal Opportunity 'Psychopath'

When it came time to continue the horrific tale of his redheaded killer doll, creator Don Mancini knew the small screen was where Chucky belonged. “The eight-hour format [gives] you storytelling real estate,” he tells TVLine. “We have more time to get you involved with these characters, and you get to know them much more as human beings than you can in a 90-minute film.” Plus, there’s more time for the bodies to pile up, right? It’s been 33 years since the world first met Chucky in the movie Child’s Play, and in Syfy/USA Network’s upcoming continuation (which starts slashing Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c),...
The Hollywood Reporter

Syfy and USA’s ‘Chucky’: TV Review

The Child’s Play franchise occupies an amusing position at the nexus of “blissfully simple” and “amusingly overcomplicated.” Chucky’s a doll. He kills people! I’m not sure you need anything more than that to jump right into the franchise, though “He’s a doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer through a voodoo ritual” is sufficient embellishment for the most casual of fans. On the other hand, the Child’s Play franchise has extended into increasingly loopy and increasingly direct-to-video (or whatever the kids watch movies on these days) sequels involving other dolls, other killers, more voodoo and Jennifer Tilly. There are hints that Syfy...
IGN

Chucky Series Premiere Review

Chucky debuted on Oct. 12 on Syfy. Spoiler-free premiere review by Tom Jorgensen. "Chucky does a great job of translating the Child's Play formula to television. Franchise creator Don Mancini spends the series' first hour establishing a sympathetic new hero in Jake and leaves questions about the killer doll's return for another day. While you won't have to worry about sleeping with the light on, the premiere is an effective, witty next step for the worst "Good Guy" ever."
imdb.com

‘Chucky’ Review: Syfy Series Captures the Gory Goodness of the Killer Doll Franchise

If you asked me to name my favorite horror film franchise, I wouldn’t cite the usual suspects. My go-to slasher is a pint-sized ginger-haired terror in coveralls whose Good Guy exterior hides a killer underneath. Yep, Don Mancini’s “Child’s Play” series has terrified me, dazzled me, and given me many an opportunity to champion its progressive disability politics. So a series based around Chucky navigating Generation Alpha was always going to be my personal catnip, but thankfully it delivers.
lrmonline.com

Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson On Their Love For Killer Doll in Chucky [Roundtable Interview]

Chucky starring Alyvia Alyn Lind and Björgvin Arnarson. The Chucky television series on USA Network and SyFy Channel is not your father’s Child’s Play. In this anticipated series, the killer serial doll returns for another mass killing, but not in a single 2-hour film. For this time around, the story unfolds over many episodes as the team of teens played by Zachary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson must find a way to stop him.
flickeringmyth.com

TV Review – Chucky Series Premiere

Justin Cook reviews the series premiere of Chucky from New York Comic Con…. As lights dimmed on New York Comic Con’s Empire Stage and Brad Dourif’s coarse, crude voice rang out across the crowded auditorium to introduce the first episode of Chucky, it was hard not to reflect on the franchise’s legacy — namely, how fans are still showing up for Chucky over 33 years after his debut. While often overlooked, the fact remains that Child’s Play has sneakily become one of the most enduring horror franchises ever. If not, the most.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chucky’ On Syfy And USA Network, Where The Murderous Doll Terrorizes A New Generation Of Victims

The Child’s Play franchise has had a good, long life — the original film came out way back in 1988. (Raise your hand if you were EVEN ALIVE then.) But it’s also current, with the most recent film — Cult of Chucky — coming out only four years ago. Details from that film will feed into the new USA/Syfy series Chucky, which will be run by Don Mancini, the franchise’s creator. But will Chucky be as scary — or as creepily funny — on a basic cable budget?
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Death By Misadventure

Buckle up because we're in for a blood-soaked and expletive-filled trip with the killer doll everyone loves to hate. Chucky Season 1 Episode 1 introduced us to a new crop of characters and conflicts, setting the stage for Chucky to manipulate every one of them. It was a decent effort...
