'Chucky' Review: A Weak Outing for the Classic Evil Doll

When it came time to continue the horrific tale of his redheaded killer doll, creator Don Mancini knew the small screen was where Chucky belonged. “The eight-hour format [gives] you storytelling real estate,” he tells TVLine. “We have more time to get you involved with these characters, and you get to know them much more as human beings than you can in a 90-minute film.” Plus, there’s more time for the bodies to pile up, right? It’s been 33 years since the world first met Chucky in the movie Child’s Play, and in Syfy/USA Network’s upcoming continuation (which starts slashing Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c),...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO