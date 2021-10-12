CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM THE TOP: Louisville female execs reveal top workplace concern

By Jason Thomas
 8 days ago
With October being National Women's Small Business Month, we asked Louisville female business executives about the biggest issue they're seeing in the workplace.

