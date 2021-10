A female transient was cited for littering near a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. the 38-year old was contacted at a camp in the 800 block of Northwest Highland. The report said the woman’s camp, located between the ball fields and the river had been cleaned by a work crew on Friday. Monday the suspect already had her camp set up in the same location with trash scattered about.