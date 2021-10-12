Bulgaria Selects Migrant Drama ‘Fear’ As Oscar Entry – Talesbuzz
Bulgaria has selected Ivaylo Hristov’s Fear as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards. Set in a Bulgarian village close to the Turkish border, Fear centers on a widow (Svetlana Yancheva) who encounters an African migrant (Michael Fleming) while hunting in the woods. She takes him in while he plots the remainder of his journey to Germany. The drama with comedic elements examines themes of inherent prejudice and simmering bigotry as the entire village, bracing for a wave of Afghani migrants, turns against the woman, demanding that the man leave. (Watch the trailer below.)talesbuzz.com
