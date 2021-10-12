Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 6: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

Bye weeks are starting in Week 6, and that means that NFL DFS slates will be a bit thinner than usual. There are four teams off in Week 6 and when you factor in the eight teams playing in stand-alone games, there are just 10 games and 20 teams from which to choose players on the DraftKings and FanDuel main slates. The condensed player pool will make stacking an even better strategy to use in daily fantasy football tournaments and cash games, as it can raise the ceiling of your lineups.