CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 6: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBye weeks are starting in Week 6, and that means that NFL DFS slates will be a bit thinner than usual. There are four teams off in Week 6 and when you factor in the eight teams playing in stand-alone games, there are just 10 games and 20 teams from which to choose players on the DraftKings and FanDuel main slates. The condensed player pool will make stacking an even better strategy to use in daily fantasy football tournaments and cash games, as it can raise the ceiling of your lineups.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Chuba Hubbard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Twitter#Dfs#Wr#Chiefs#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Gambling
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy